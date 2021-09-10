Enniskillen bagpipers to help Queen celebrate Platinum Jubilee next year

Some 100 local musicians will play tune specially written for occasion

The Royal Pageantmaster spearheading the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beacon celebrations has said one hundred Enniskillen bagpipers are set to take part in one of the biggest local events to mark the occasion next June.

Bruno Peek, who organised beacon events for the Queen’s 90th birthday, as well as her diamond and golden jubilees, said the organisation of the historic occasion has only just begun in Northern Ireland but a significant number of people in Fermanagh have expressed their interest.

Pipers taking part are set to play a special tune called Diu Regnare, composed as a tribute to The Queen for the occasion as the sun sets at 9.09pm on June 2, shortly before two beacons are lit at Enniskillen Castle and St Macartin’s Cathedral at 9.15pm.

There is a long and unbroken tradition nationally of celebrating royal events with the lighting of beacons and 70 are due to be lit in Northern Ireland to celebrate as many years of the Queen’s reign. 70 beacons will also be lit across each county in Great Britain. “We want pipers to play the tune at any location of their choice on that date. We want to encourage people to take part with the hope of lighting 70 beacons, one for each year of the Queen’s reign,” said Mr Peek.

“Enniskillen has always been brilliant at supporting these events. In Northern Ireland we have a beacon at Knockagh Monument in Co Antrim, Co Down will have Hillsborough Castle, we also have one at Caledon Castle in Co Tyrone. We have one going up on Slieve Donard which is being taken up to the top of Slieve Donard by the ex-servicemen’s charity Walking with the Wounded,” he said.

Mr Peek added: “They are taking part in bringing a beacon to the top of the four highest peaks in the UK. It includes Mount Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis.”

The Queen herself always lights the principal beacon. “For her 90th birthday that was at Windsor Castle and for the Diamond Jubilee it was on The Mall in London, the same as the Golden. This year, the location remains confidential,” said Mr Peek.

There are three styles of beacon being used – a traditional bonfire beacon, a beacon brazier and a gas-fuelled beacon. They will form part of the most westerly celebration of the Queen’s reign, said former High Sheriff for Fermanagh Selwyn Johnston.

“Such events allow an opportunity for the community to work collectively and in the case of wartime anniversaries provides a greater understanding and awareness to a younger generation of how local people in Fermanagh were impacted and that their service has not been forgotten,” he said.

It may be nine months away but plans are already under way to mark the milestone no previous monarch has achieved, said Mr Johnston. As well as the beacons, he said two additional beams of light will pierce the night sky and intersect hundreds of feet above the town. It will mark one of the Queen’s three visits to Fermanagh, the first as a young princess in 1946.

“The crossing of lights symbolises the Queen’s historic visit to St Macartin’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in 2012 for a service of thanksgiving to mark her Diamond Jubilee,” said Mr Johnston.

“Following her attendance at the service, the Queen crossed the street to St Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, where she met representatives of the community.”