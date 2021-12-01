Enniskillen building site machinery set alight in ‘possible arson’, resulting in £45k worth of damage

Around £45,000 worth of damage was caused after two pieces of machinery were set alight in a possible arson attack at a building site in Enniskillen.

Police are appealing for information following the blaze in the Clabby Road area on Tuesday.

The digger which was set on fire. Pic: PSNI

A report was received shortly after 7pm that sometime between 6.30pm and 7.05pm, two items of machinery were set ablaze - one being a small digger the other being a tele-handler.

The Northern Ireland Fire Service attended the scene and extinguished the fires, however extensive damage had been cause to both vehicles.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at this time is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1555 of 30/11/21.”