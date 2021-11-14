Enniskillen library burglary condemned as ‘disgraceful’ with building closed due to damage

A library in Enniskillen has had to close its doors after a burglary on Saturday morning.

Police said significant damage was caused during the incident at Halls Lane.

One man has been arrested in relation to the burglary and is currently being held in police custody.

The damage to monitors, self-scan machines and glass in the building has been condemned by local politicians.

SDLP Erne West councillor Adam Gannon said: “I was disgusted to hear about the burglary at the library on Halls Lane and the significant damage caused. This is an important community hub, a place where people young and old gather to read or just to socialise.

“This horrendous incident has deprived the community of important local resources, but I’m confident repairs will be carried out and the library will reopen its doors soon.”

He added: "My thoughts are with the staff and regular visitors to the library who will no doubt be upset by what has taken place.

“I commend police for already making an arrest in connection with this incident and whoever was behind it needs to face justice to send out a message that these kind of attacks on our community simply won’t be tolerated. I would ask anyone with any information about this burglary to come forward to police.”

Damage done at the library Photo: PSNI Facebook

MLA Daniel McCrossan called it “totally disgraceful, reckless and stupid”.

“Idiots responsible for damaging & destroying ⁦⁦@LibrariesNI⁩ equip [sic] & depriving people of important services need to ask themselves what this cowardly & pathetic act achieved except harming local community,” he tweeted.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We are investigating a burglary at Enniskillen library which occurred around 4am this morning [Saturday].

"Significant damage was caused to monitors, self-scan machines and glass."

"We have arrested a male in relation to the burglary. He will be held in custody, having been charged to the next court," added the PSNI spokesman.

“Due to the extent of the damage, the library will be closed until further notice.”