Enniskillen man (37) charged for drugs offences as part of UK-wide Operation Venetic

A 37-year old man from Enniskillen has been charged on several drugs offences as part of a PSNI operation into organised crime.

The man was arrested on Wednesday as part of Operation Venetic, the UK's biggest law enforcement operation against serious and organised criminality.

He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences; including being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drug and conspiring to fraudulently import Class A controlled drug.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear in Dungannon Crown Court on Friday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Detectives from Criminal Investigation Branch’s Organised Crime Unit continue to play their part in the UK's biggest law enforcement operation against serious and organised criminality.

“This is an example of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in criminal activity to justice. Working alongside our partner agencies, we will continue to disrupt the movements and activities of Organised Crime Gangs.

“We recognise the harm caused in our communities as a result of organised crime and we will continue to keep people safe from this activity.

