Enniskillen Poppy Day bomb: Legal challenge launched against PSNI chief constable

The memorial for the victims of the 1987 Enniskillen Poppy Day bomb / Credit: PressEye

The scene following the Enniskillen bomb blast in Co Fermanagh in 1987 (PA)

Four men who were injured and bereaved in the 1987 Enniskillen Poppy Day bomb have launched legal action against the police, alleging negligence and failures in the investigation at the time.

The men taking the action in the Belfast High Court have issued writs for damages against the PSNI Chief Constable.

Seeking more information about the investigation at the time, the survivors’ focus is on the Reading Rooms building where the bomb was found near the War Memorial.

The building was not searched by the RUC during the initial investigation.

The IRA bomb in the Co Fermanagh town initially killed 11 and injured more than 60 people attending an annual Remembrance Day commemoration event on November 8, 1987.

A 12th victim, school headmaster Ronnie Hill passed away in 2000 after being in a coma caused by his injuries for 13 years.

Solicitors for the men behind the legal challenge stressed all four taking the action “make it very clear that it was the Provisional IRA who planted the bomb” but feel there are, “serious and justified concerns they have around the decision making and policy and procedures which resulted in the Reading Rooms from not being searched”.

In response to the action, a PSNI spokesperson said: "It would be inappropriate to comment on this matter if legal proceedings are pending."

Nobody has ever been charged with the Troubles attack, despite a number of reviews by the RUC and a Historical Enquiries Team report.

In an interview with The Detail, the men taking the legal action described the scenes on the day of the attack.

Clive Armstrong, one of the four men behind the legal action, was a teenager when he was standing beside his father at the scene of the bomb.

Mr Armstrong was blown 50 yards up the street while his father was killed.

“I deserve to know the truth because my dad cannot uncover the facts. This is for him,” he said.

“Despite the years passing the memories are vivid and the question which I return to year after year is why weren’t the Reading Rooms searched?

“I know from the incomplete draft Historical Enquiry Report that a witness described as Witness A and four other men left the Reading Rooms at 0040hrs on Sunday November 8 1987 and he stated to police that when he drove out of the Reading Rooms car park, the gates were open and that these gates were always left open.”

He added: “What concerns me is why the police never searched the Reading Rooms building. If a police/army search dog had of been sent into the building there would have been a strong possibility that the dog would have picked up a smell of the explosives used.”

Another man involved in the action is James Mullan, whose father and mother William and Nessie Mullan were killed.

Mr Mullan was at the scene of the bombing alongside his 10-year-old son Adam and described the “vision of hell on earth” as glass and debris fell from windows above following the explosion.

“No one I spoke to knew where they were but I was told that the hospital was treating dozens of injured, so I went there and then to the Presbyterian church and then to my parent’s home and back to the hospital again where one of the staff nurses asked me if I had checked the mortuary,” he said

“A policeman who was standing close by offered to help and telephoned someone at the mortuary and confirmed my worst fears. Both my parent’s bodies were lying there on the cold concrete floor.

“Not an ideal end to two very happy, productive and honourable lives, taken by the IRA. We will never forgive or forget what they did to my parents.”

Mr Mullan said claims from the then chief constable Sir John Hermon that the Reading Rooms building was not searched due to being a “secure area” was an “absurd opinion”.

"The police were there that day to oversee the security of the memorial service and the parade to the Church,” he added.

“It is nonsense to claim that a building closest to the War Memorial was somewhat different from all the other premises searched.

“The security of the public was compromised and this lapse contributed to the murder of 12 adults and injury to over sixty persons, including children. That is a fact. Period.

“If that is not a dereliction of duty what else would one call it?” he said.

The other two men involved in the legal action are Jim Dixon – who has undergone 47 operations as a result of his injuries and Joseph Holbeach who was burried under rubble following the blast.