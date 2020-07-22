Enniskillen priest Sean Cahill hailed for work in diocese after death at 86

Monsignor Sean Cahill, the retired parish priest of Enniskillen who has died aged 86, has been remembered as "one of the giants of the diocese".

He passed away at the South West Acute Hospital on Monday evening following a long illness.

Monsignor Cahill was a priest in the Diocese of Clogher for 60 years. A native of Monaghan town, he was ordained on July 24, 1960.

He was a member of the teaching staff of St Macartan's College in Monaghan, and its president from 1974 until 1981.

He was appointed parish priest of St Michael's in Enniskillen in August 1981, where he served until his retirement in 2007. Appointed a monsignor in 1981, he was also a vicar general of the diocese until 2010.

After his retirement he ministered to the people of Maguiresbridge in the parish of Aghalurcher until 2018, during which time he also fulfilled the role of diocesan director of vocations.

Bishop of Clogher Larry Duffy said the entire diocese had lost a great servant, who had given leadership in both education and parish life.

"Monsignor Sean was one of the giants of the diocese in his time," he said.

"He witnessed many changes in the Church and in wider society and he negotiated all these in his own inimitable way, always prayerfully and with great energy.

"His ministry in Enniskillen was during some of the most difficult days of the Troubles, and especially at the time of the Remembrance Day bombing in 1987. His faith-filled compassion and leadership, together with his outgoing and gentle personality, touched the hearts of many people, regardless of religious background."

Monsignor Cahill's body will be removed to St Michael's Church, Enniskillen, tomorrow to arrive at 6.30pm. Attendance at his Funeral Mass at noon on Friday, the 60th anniversary of his ordination, will be restricted, and be followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery in Enniskillen.