Enniskillen St Patrick’s Day parade cancelled as bands and community groups were unable to meet during pandemic

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Enniskillen has been called off for a third year in a row because of the Covid-19 pandemic - which resulted in bands not being able to practice.

The annual event is run by local volunteer group Project St Patrick’s, who made the announcement on Wednesday.

They said the decision was made with “genuine reluctance” due to the lateness of lifting Covid restrictions and the “sense of unease” within the community because of the pandemic.

This would have resulted in a “lower quality of floats” parade-goers would have been used to.

Bands have been unable to practice, community groups could not meet, while schools and businesses were struggling to deal with the restrictions, a spokesperson for Project St Patrick’s added.

It comes after the voluntary team behind the parade called for members of community groups, schools, sports or other clubs, bands or business managers to get involved with this year’s celebrations in January as part of their scaled-down event.

“No one is as disappointed as us but we did not want to let you down, even with a scaled back event,” the organisers said in a Facebook post.

“We want to thank those groups that did get in touch, we trust your enthusiasm rolls over to 2023 because we are pledging to start planning now for next year to come back bigger and better than ever before with a festival to meet all expectations.

“Hopefully Enniskillen will also be looking its finest and will provide a fitting backdrop for an event we can all be proud of.

“To pull this off, we will need many volunteers on the day and are always welcoming of new community spirited members to our committee, so please get in touch if it’s something you’d like to be part of.”

Enniskillen’s St Patrick’s Day parade and fun day has previously attracted around 15,000 revellers in recent years.