‘Enough is enough’: SDLP’s Paul McCusker and homeless charity to hold protest march amid recent spate of sudden deaths in Belfast city centre

A protest march organised by a homeless charity is set to take place in Belfast on Saturday in a bid to highlight a series of recent sudden deaths on the city’s streets.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker and The People’s Kitchen Belfast urged people to come out and join the march from the Antrim Road to City Hall, with the councillor declaring “enough is enough".

He called on government to be doing more to support those living homeless or those battling addiction on the streets of the city.

Last week saw the sudden deaths of two young women close to St Anne’s Cathedral in the space of just three days.

It follows a spate of recent homeless deaths in the city.

Recently the Sunday Life revealed the harrowing extent of the growing drug and homeless crisis in Belfast, with Writer’s Square described as a place where addicts go to get their “latest fix”.

Tweeting his call for action on Thursday, Councillor McCusker said: “Too many people have lost their lives on our streets. Enough is enough. It’s time for change. Please join us on Saturday.”

The march calls for people to: “Join us as we take to the streets to highlight the lack of response from our government over the recent deaths on our streets.

"Please share far and wide so we can get as many people together.”

The march is set to take place in the city at 2pm on Saturday.