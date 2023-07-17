Environment Agency receives 12 complaints over Eleventh Night bonfires

Last Tuesday night, the majority of an estimated 250 bonfires were lit in loyalist communities to usher in the main date in the parading calendar.

NIEA’s primary purpose is to protect and enhance Northern Ireland’s environment, and in doing so, deliver health and well-being benefits and supporting economic growth.

Last year Northern Irish actor Charlie Lawson feared he could be investigated due to his involvement in lighting a bonfire on the Eleventh Night.

Mr Lawson, famous for his role as Jim MacDonald in Coronation Street, found out after his agents in both London and NI were contacted.

It related to his involvement in the bonfire at Roughan, Co Tyrone due to concerns it allegedly contained “waste”.

The NI Environment Agency last week indicated no investigation proceeded, saying: “In 2022 the NIEA did not investigate any individual about the lighting of a bonfire.”

Last week Mr Lawson was a key part of the coverage of the Twelfth by GB News alongside Dame Arlene Foster.

An NIEA spokesperson said: “Whilst NIEA plays an important role in the multi-agency management of any serious environmental risks and harms surrounding bonfires, is it not responsible for bonfires. The NIEA recognises the complexities in the management of traditional bonfires and their use as a means of cultural expression and works within a range of multiagency partnerships with the aim of ensuring bonfires are managed in a safe way; that they do not endanger life or property and the impact on the environment is minimised.

“As part of the multi-agency approach, we will, where it is safe to do so and with appropriate support from our partners, assist in the removal of hazardous and problem wastes including waste tyres from bonfires sites or associated locations.”

The spokesperson added: “This year to date we have received 12 complaints about traditional bonfires and no related investigations are currently underway.

“However, we have, and will continue to prosecute those who illegally dispose of hazardous and problem wastes were possible. Our efforts are focused in trying to prevent such wastes reaching bonfire sites in the first instance.”