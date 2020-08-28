Environment charity boss proposes rise in levy for plastic bags

The chief executive of a leading environmental charity believes now is the time to double the 5p levy for plastic bags after it was revealed that 13m fewer bags were sold in 2019/20 compared to the previous year. (Ali Waggie/PA)

The chief executive of a leading environmental charity believes now is the time to double the 5p levy for plastic bags after it was revealed that 13m fewer bags were sold in 2019/20 compared to the previous year.

Between April 1, 2019, and March 31 this year, 80.5m bags were dispensed by retailers under the carrier bag levy.

Since the 5p levy was introduced in 2012, the number of single use plastic bags being used has dropped from 300m.

Yesterday's figures, which were released by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), revealed a 73.2% drop in plastic bag usage since 2012.

A total of £4.4m was raised through the 5p charge in 2019/20 - a decrease of £0.2m the previous year.

DAERA said that the decrease in sales can be attributed to a drop in the sales of 5p bags being sold (36.7%).

However, the number of upper rate bags - those which have had a price added on by the retailer - increased by 27.6% between 2018/19 and 2019/20.

The chief executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Dr Ian Humphreys, said the 5p charge must be increased to act as a further deterrent in using plastic bags.

"I've asked for this for some time in front of the Environment Committee at Stormont," he explained.

"If you think about the levy in the south, which stands at least at 22 cents, we have a 5p levy and it's time we at least move that to 10p, if not 20p.

"That would act as another deterrent for people to stop using these single use bags. I would be calling for at least a doubling of the levy. It hasn't moved in seven years.

"We are seeing it continue to have an impact in reducing the number of bags but this would speed it up."

Lynda Sullivan from Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland added that the charity welcomed the reduction in the use of plastic bags and believes it is down to increased awareness.

She warned, however, that the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a rise in the usage of plastics.

"There is a worrying trend towards single use items as a consequence of Covid-19, and we would urge institutions, schools and businesses to find alternative safe practices," continued Ms Sullivan. "Moreover, the Northern Ireland government needs to rapidly phase out all single use plastic sold in shops, moving to a total ban."

Meanwhile, the leader of Green Party NI, Clare Bailey, added that the year on year drop in the sales of plastic bags is a welcome trend.