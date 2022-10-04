Environment Minister Edwin Poots rules out introducing ban on smoky coal

The Environment Minister has ruled out introducing a ban on smoky coal — in line with a prohibition on dangerous solid fuels in the Republic — citing fuel poverty and poor insulation in rural homes as reasons to postpone a decision.

The cost of living crisis has put additional pressure on households, and experts believe people will turn to cheaper forms of fuel in order to heat their homes.

Declining air quality is a major concern at a global level and is considered the most significant environmental risk to human health.

Since the 1990s, medical research has demonstrated links between air pollution and both short and long-term health impacts.

Poor air quality is a leading cause of premature deaths, and regulation of solid fuel is a recognised means of addressing this.

Research indicates that the introduction of the “smoky coal ban” in Dublin in 1990 has resulted in approximately 350 fewer mortalities per year, reducing cardiovascular, cerebrovascular and respiratory mortality in the general population.

Under regulations new health standards for solid fuels will apply in the Republic from October 31.

From then, for example, coal products and manufactured solid fuels must have a smoke emission rate of less than 10g/hour

Dr Neil Rowland of Queen’s University, Belfast, is a Research Fellow (ADRC-NI) and the Regional Clean Air Champion for Northern Ireland.

He said: “The burning of turf, bituminous coal, and wet/green wood releases particularly toxic fine particles, and not just into the outdoor air through our chimneys but also into our living rooms, especially when an open fire is used. The scientific evidence makes it clear that fine particles damage health in lots of ways, particularly our cardiovascular and respiratory health.”

“Given the scale of the energy crisis facing households, many people will undoubtedly choose the cheapest form of home heating available to them,” he said.

“If more households choose to burn wood and coal, for example, then we can expect to see air quality worsen throughout Northern Ireland over the coming winter months.”

Because pollution travels from place to place, it doesn’t just affect urban residents, and much of the NI population lives in areas where fine particulate matter is likely to exceed the level recommended by the World Health Organisation for the protection of human health.

Dr Rowland said: “Moving towards cleaner forms of energy and banning smoky coal burning in households (for example) would certainly improve air quality and have an additional benefit of helping Northern Ireland meet Climate Change objectives.

“But any ban should come with a package of measures, to soften the impact on households in fuel poverty. Although such measures would cost money, these costs would be offset by health benefits which improve quality of life and reduce costs to the health system.”

The Department for Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) was asked if it was planning to impose a ban.

It ruled that out, pointing to fuel poverty as one of the reasons. However, DAERA Minister Edwin Poots is on record as being opposed to a ban before the cost of living crisis emerged.

The Minister and department said they fully recognise pressures of rising fuel costs and how these have and will cause significant issues related to home heating in the months ahead.

“However, while DAERA is broadly supportive of these plans in RoI, the current range of fuel poverty issues being experienced across our communities and given that many older homes remain poorly insulated, mean it is unlikely a similar ban will be introduced across NI in the foreseeable future,” a spokesperson said.