Environmental groups lead legal challenge against plans for gas storage caverns in Co Antrim

Determined: Lisa Dobbie (right) with residents Julia O’Brien and Hillary Bailey at the site of a proposed gas plant near Browns Bay. Credit: Peter Morrison

Concerned residents in Islandmagee and green campaigners Friends of the Earth NI have launched a legal challenge against the mining of gas caverns in salt layers under Larne Lough.

They fear it will have a detrimental impact on the environment and sea life including otters, dolphins and porpoise.

The challenge is being spearheaded by the No Gas Caverns group, which has already collected more than £10,000 through fundraising, who has recently been joined by Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland.

A marine licence was issued last November to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to facilitate the discharge of hyper saline brine into protected marine areas close to Browns Bay as part of the proposed works.

The Northern Ireland Marine Taskforce - a coalition of environmental NGOs, including RSPB NI, Ulster Wildlife, National Trust, WWF, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group– previously advised against the granting of a marine licence and are supportive of the campaign.

No Gas Caverns initially launched legal proceedings against DAERA shortly after the license was granted and submitted a pre-action letter in December.

The area where the work is set to take place is around some of the key locations where Game of Thrones was filmed.

Under the plans, seven underground caverns would be carved out of salt layers under the lough by a method know as solution mining.

The resulting hyper saline salt solution, created by this excavation process, would then be discharged into the sea near Islandmagee creating a “dead zone” where no marine life could survive.

Eleven Northern Ireland Priority Species, which are given protection under legislation, are found within 100 metres of the discharge point.

The gas caverns plan will also have an adverse impact on efforts to deal with the climate crisis.

The environmental groups filed papers to the High Court in Belfast, earlier this month, requesting a judicial review.

They are challenging DAERA over a number of issues relating to the gas storage caverns proposal, including if the scheme has been properly assessed to determine if it is needed.

They are also asking if officials have taken into account the energy use of the scheme and if wildlife surveys have been conducted and if there has been a decommissioning plan for the caverns.

Decommissioning could give rise to a huge financial and environmental liability but DAERA removed the requirement for the developer to provide a bond to secure decommissioning of the caverns at the end of their useful life.

Instead, DAERA have sought to rely on future legislation which will require the UK taxpayer to guarantee the cost of decommissioning of the caverns.

Lisa Dobbie, from No Gas Caverns, said that they are “delighted” that Friends of the Earth have joined as co applicants in legal proceedings against the department.

“To have the support of such a prestigious organisation is a huge boost to local residents who have fought for years to protect where we live from these huge unnecessary gas caverns and polluting hypersaline brine being pumped into our seas,” she said.

“We have a very experienced legal team very strong points of legal challenge and we look forward to working with Friends of the Earth to stop this polluting unnecessary fossil fuel project.”

Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland director, James Orr, said: “These ill-conceived plans to create gas storage caverns under Larne Lough are a significant threat to the local environment and wildlife and will seriously undermine efforts to confront the climate crisis.

“We believe DAERA decision-making over this proposal is riddled with errors and is deeply flawed, which is why we are challenging it in court.”