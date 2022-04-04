Environmentalists take Stormont department to High Court over ‘highly damaging’ gas storage project

Lisa Dobbie (right) with residents Julia O’Brien and Hillary Bailey at the site of a proposed gas plant near Browns Bay. Credit: Peter Morrison

Environmental campaigners have secured a High Court hearing after mounting a legal challenge against a Stormont department’s plans for a controversial gas storage project under Larne Lough.

The group says it is the “first major setback” for the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) over what they believe to be a “highly damaging” Larne Gas project.

DAERA has accepted that it has a case to answer on all 10 grounds of a legal challenge brought jointly by local campaigning group No Gas Caverns and Friends of the Earth, they have claimed.

Together, the groups have issued legal proceedings against the department over plans for what they describe as a “controversial and destructive” gas storage project.

Read more More than seven in 10 councils have no electric car transition plan

Campaigners have warned that the scheme would have a significant detrimental impact on the local environment and sea life, as well as undermining efforts to counter the climate crisis.

Under the proposals, seven underground caverns would be carved out of salt layers under the lough by a method known as solution mining.

The resulting hyper saline salt solution, created by this excavation process, would then be discharged into the sea near Islandmagee creating a “dead zone” where, environmental campaigners claim, “no marine life could survive”.

They say that increased salinity will also extend for several kilometres with adverse impacts on sensitive species, including otters, dolphins and porpoises.

The area, near Islandmagee, is where much of the Game of Thrones series was filmed.

Last year DAERA issued a full Marine Construction License to Islandmagee Energy for the gas storage project.

The company said that once constructed and fully operational, these gas caverns will hold around 500 million cubic metres of natural gas and provide security of supply during peak demand for up to 14 days for Northern Ireland.

At the time, John Wood, Group CEO of Islandmagee Energy’s parent company, Harland & Wolff, said it is good news for consumers and businesses in the UK who are currently experiencing distressing hikes in energy prices and fears of potential blackouts as gas and power grids face peak demand stresses during the winter months.

“With the current energy supply crisis, everyone now understands just how important gas storage is to secure supply and protect against extreme volatility in gas and power prices in the UK,” he added.

Stressing longer-term ambitions to store hydrogen, he added: “Large-scale hydrogen storage will enable the UK to make the most of excess renewable energy as it transitions to net zero.

“The existing power grid cannot always accept all of the electricity generated from wind farms during periods of surplus wind power generation.”

Mr Wood believes the production of large-scale hydrogen and its storage is the long-term solution.

In this latest development, DAERA has accepted that the 10 grounds on which the legal challenge is based, are worthy of a full hearing before the High Court.

This is now set to take place in winter 2022.

James Orr, Director of Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland welcomed this recent development and praised the work of fellow co-applicant No Gas Caverns for its work in bringing many of the project’s key issues to light.

He said: “For the Department to concede on all grounds is a major first step in stopping this unwelcome and unnecessary project. It’s great news there is no need for an initial hearing to set out why this legal case has merit.

“We can now get straight to the High Court so the issues of this project can be aired. The science is clear: we want to protect our atmosphere from greenhouse gases and we need to stop new fossil fuel infrastructure.”

Lisa Dobbie, from No Gas Caverns, said: “We are delighted that DAERA has conceded that we have a case worth bringing to court on all 10 of our grounds, challenging the Department’s decision to issue marine licences for this highly damaging gas storage project.

“The court has now given us permission to take our claim to a full Judicial Review, which is likely to be heard this winter.”

In response, a DAERA spokesperson said as it’s an on-going legal matter the department is “not in a position to comment”.

Islandmagee Energy has also been contacted for comment.