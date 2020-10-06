Equality Commission presses Stormont for better childcare provision in Northern Ireland

Chief commissioner Geraldine McGahey said some parents are struggling to balance the demands of work and childcare.

The Equality Commission has called for action to ensure all parents can access affordable, good quality childcare.

The body said 20% of childcare facilities have not reopened since closing at the start of the lockdown earlier this year.

The commission’s Discrimination Advice Line has taken calls from parents struggling to balance the demands of work and childcare, with examples of some employers “responding well” and accommodating flexible working.

However, others have been threatened with redundancy if they do not come into the workplace, according to the Equality Commission.

The commission described good childcare provision as “key to increasing women’s economic participation and women’s independence and in promoting equality between men and women”.

Chief commissioner Geraldine McGahey said there seems to be “an increasing demand but a dwindling pool” of childcare providers.

She has urged Education Minister Peter Weir to act.

“Whilst of course we recognise the particular problems posed by the pandemic and that a revised childcare strategy will require Executive approval and significant new and sustained funding, it is also the case that the response to the Covid-19 crisis has added to, not diminished, the need for appropriate, accessible and affordable childcare provision,” she said.

“It is our view that better childcare provision is fundamental to both supporting the workforce to deliver economic recovery and maximising economic participation, and we need it sooner rather than later.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The priority in recent months has been to help the childcare sector cope with the unprecedented challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Since April 2020, two financial support schemes have been rolled out: the Covid-19 Childcare Support Scheme and the Childcare Recovery Support Fund.

“The Covid-19 Childcare Support Scheme supported providers to provide childcare for children of key workers and vulnerable children, and the Childcare Recovery Support Fund provided financial support to assist the reopening of childcare provision in July and August 2020 to ensure childcare was available, as far as possible, for parents who needed it, to support economic recovery and return-to-work in line with the Executive Recovery Plan.

“There is no evidence to suggest that working parents are struggling to secure access to childcare at present.

“It is hoped that work on the longer-term strategy can recommence in the coming months if current pressures subside.

“Officials will continue to work with sector representatives, including the All-Party Group on Early Education and Childcare to develop options for delivering on the NDNA commitment to publish a childcare strategy and identify resources to deliver extended, affordable and high quality provision of early education and care initiatives for families with children aged three to four.”