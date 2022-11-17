Equality Commission to carry out ‘assessment’ on Irish and Ulster-Scots funding after DUP challenges ‘disparity’

The Equality Commission will carry out an “assessment” after claims from the DUP there is a disparity in funding between Ulster-Scots and Irish.

The issue was raised by Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart during a meeting of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee looking at the 2021 census findings on language.

Ms Lockhart cited the similar usage of the two languages revealed by the most recent census data and claimed it demonstrated the need for an equality assessment due to the “complete disparity in funding of both languages”.

“Census 2021 shows that 12.4% (228,600 people) of our population aged 3 and over had some ability in the Irish language,” Ms Lockhart said.

“Census 2021 also shows that 10.4% (190,600 people) of our population aged 3 and over had some ability in the Ulster-Scots language.

“Currently, it is a conservative estimate to say that for every £1 spent on Ulster-Scots, at least £10 is spent on Irish.

“Moreover, the Government announced on 25 May of this year that they were awarding An Ciste Infheistiochta Gaeilge £4m to develop Irish language infrastructure.

“In light of the census findings in terms of ability in both Irish and Ulster Scots, it begs the question how anyone would consider such an award for one language offers equality of opportunity without a reciprocal funding award to Ulster-Scots?

“I made these points to the Chief Executive of the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland during the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, and I welcome her commitment to take this issue back to the Commission and make an initial assessment of the equality implications.

“This is a welcome step.”

Last month MPs in Westminster approved plans to bolster the official status of both Irish and Ulster-Scots in Northern Ireland.

The proposed law aims to create new protections for the Irish language, and also proposes two commissioner roles – one for the Irish language and another for the Ulster Scots/Ulster British tradition.

The Bill moved closer to becoming law after it received a third reading in the Commons, despite unhappiness from the DUP, and is in its final stages in Parliament.

“The Census provides evidence that Ulster-Scots and Irish are broadly similar in terms of ability. This being the case, it is time for broadly similar levels of Government support, not least the preferential treatment being offered to one group to the tune of £4m,” Ms Lockhart added.

“The days of one language having supremacy over another should, and must, be over.”

A spokesperson for the Equality Commission NI said its statutory duties and functions “are not directly or primarily concerned with the promotion of languages” and that it does not have direct jurisdiction on language issues.

“However, it is clear that policies including funding policies, including those relating to languages, can engage the Section 75 duties," they added.

"Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act requires that public authorities, in carrying out their functions, have due regard to the need to promote equality of opportunity and regard to the desirability of promoting good relations.”

The spokesperson said the allocation of budgets “should be transparent and accountable” and reminded public bodies they must be able to show evidence that they have given appropriate consideration promoting equality of opportunity.

"This does not mean that Section 75 stops decisions which will affect one group more than another, but it allows financial decisions that are informed by evidence," they added.

“If someone who is directly affected believes a public body has breached its own equality scheme arrangements in relation to any funding decision, they can make a complaint to us under Paragraph 10 of Section 75.”