‘Escalated domestic’ left woman with broken arm in Ballymena

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation into a “elevated domestic” incident which left a woman with a broken arm in Ballymena.

Police said the incident began in a domestic setting in the Lanntara area and ended publicly outside shops on Ballee Drive between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was assaulted to the face and left with a broken arm. She also sustained an injury to her head.

A police spokesperson said: “Our enquiries remain ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses who may have been in these areas of Ballymena at the time this offence took place.

“We would be particularly interested in speaking with two males who may have spoken with the victim outside the shops on Ballee Drive.

“Please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1667 of 25/01/23.”