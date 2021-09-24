Escaped Craigavon snake rehomed after no one claims pet

A snake that was spotted slithering between gardens in Co Armagh last month has been rehomed after no one came forward to claim the animal.

The light coloured corn snake was spotted in August in the Drumglass area of Craigavon.

While corn snakes are not venomous, they can still bite and constrict prey.

At the time, police were alerted to the snake by a member of the public, with officers suspecting it may have come from a nearby home in the area.

Despite issuing an appeal for anyone missing a snake to come forward and claim it, unfortunately on Friday police confirmed no one had yet done so.

In better news for the snake however, it has successfully been rehomed and is enjoying life with its new family.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A corn snake which was discovered in the driveway of a property in the Drumglass area of Craigavon last month has been successfully rehomed.

“Despite police appeals to find the snake’s owner, no one came forward to claim the reptile and officers sought a disposal order in an effort to find it a new home.

“Police in Craigavon would like to thank the public for their assistance and many offers to rehome the snake and are delighted that it is now with its new owners.”