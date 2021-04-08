Essential maintenance works to start on M2 next Monday

A major maintenance scheme on the M2 Bellevue Bridge will begin next Monday and is expected to last 20 weeks.

A £500,000 major maintenance scheme on the M2 Bellevue Bridge will begin next Monday and is expected to last 20 weeks.

The work will take place on the abutments, central pier and soffits of the bridge and involves removal and repair of concrete defects and installation of a protection system.

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to restrict road and lane closures to overnight periods with all lanes open to traffic from 6am to 11pm Monday to Friday.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

The nature of the work being carried out will mean that some noise will be generated however, every precaution will be taken to keep any noise arising from these works to a minimum.

To complete the works the following road and lane closures will be in operation over the period from mid-April to the end of August:

From 11pm on Monday 12 April until 6am on Thursday 20 May there will be overnight lane closures on M2 under the bridge. There will be a minimum of one lane available at all times in each direction. During the period 6am – 11pm all lanes will be available;

There will be full closures in both directions on the following dates: from 11pm on Thursday 20 April until 6am on Friday 21 April; 11pm on Friday 21 April until 7am on Saturday 22 April; 11pm on Monday 24 April until 6am on Tuesday 25 April; 11pm on Tuesday 25 April until 6am on Wednesday 26 April 11pm on Wednesday 26 April until 6am on Thursday 27 April. During the period 6am – 11pm all lanes will be available; On Saturdays the road will re-open at 7am.

The northbound diversion route from M2 J2 – M2 J4 will include M5 Northbound, A2 Shore Road, Station Road, O'Neill Road, Prince Charles Way, B90 Ballyhenry Road, M2 Junction 4, Sandyknowes.

The southbound diversion route from M2 J4 – M2 J2 will include M2 Southbound Junction 4 Off-slip, Sandyknowes roundabout, B90 Ballyhenry Road, Princes Charles Way, O'Neill Road, Station Road, A2 Shore Road, M5 Southbound, M2 Southbound.

From 11pm on Thursday 27 May until 6am on Thursday 1 July there will be overnight lane closures on M2 under the bridge. There will be a minimum of one lane available at all times in each direction. During the period 6am – 11pm all lanes will be available;

Starting at 11pm on Thursday 1 July a programme of full overnight closures in both direction will be installed between 11pm – 6am from Monday to Friday until 27 August. During the period 6am – 11pm all lanes will be available. On Saturdays the road will re-open at 7am.

The northbound diversion route from M2 J2 – M2 J4 will include M5 Northbound, A2 Shore Road, Station Road, O'Neill Road, Prince Charles Way, B90 Ballyhenry Road, M2 Junction 4 Sandyknowes.

The southbound diversion route from M2 J4 – M2 J2 will include M2 Southbound Junction 4 Off-slip, Sandyknowes roundabout, B90 Ballyhenry Road, Princes Charles Way, O'Neill Road, Station Road, A2 Shore Road, M5 Southbound, M2 Southbound.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This significant investment will have long term benefits in restoring the structure to a good condition. I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”

Completion of the work by 27 August 2021 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.