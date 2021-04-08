Essential maintenance works to start on M2 next Monday
A £500,000 major maintenance scheme on the M2 Bellevue Bridge will begin next Monday and is expected to last 20 weeks.
The work will take place on the abutments, central pier and soffits of the bridge and involves removal and repair of concrete defects and installation of a protection system.
To facilitate the works it will be necessary to restrict road and lane closures to overnight periods with all lanes open to traffic from 6am to 11pm Monday to Friday.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.
The nature of the work being carried out will mean that some noise will be generated however, every precaution will be taken to keep any noise arising from these works to a minimum.
To complete the works the following road and lane closures will be in operation over the period from mid-April to the end of August:
The northbound diversion route from M2 J2 – M2 J4 will include M5 Northbound, A2 Shore Road, Station Road, O'Neill Road, Prince Charles Way, B90 Ballyhenry Road, M2 Junction 4, Sandyknowes.
The southbound diversion route from M2 J4 – M2 J2 will include M2 Southbound Junction 4 Off-slip, Sandyknowes roundabout, B90 Ballyhenry Road, Princes Charles Way, O'Neill Road, Station Road, A2 Shore Road, M5 Southbound, M2 Southbound.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This significant investment will have long term benefits in restoring the structure to a good condition. I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while these much needed works are completed.”
Completion of the work by 27 August 2021 is subject to favourable weather conditions, however, the Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.