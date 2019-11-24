Essex lorry deaths: Northern Ireland man charged with human trafficking

Police and forensic officers activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry on the industrial estate (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A Northern Ireland man has been charged with human trafficking offences after the bodies of 39 people were found in a lorry in Grays, Essex last month.

Christopher Kennedy, from Armagh, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates Court on Monday November 25.

The 23-year-old was arrested in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire on Friday November 22 in connection with Essex Police's enquiry into the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese nationals.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

Mr Kennedy has an address in the Corkley Road area of Darkley.

The bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in a refrigerated trailer attached to a lorry in an industrial park in Grays on October 23.

Maurice Robinson, a 25-year-old lorry driver from Craigavon, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and money laundering.

Extradition proceedings have been launched to bring Eamonn Harrison, 22, from Mayobridge in Newry, Co Down, to the UK.

He appeared at Dublin’s Central Criminal Court on Thursday after he was arrested on a European arrest warrant in respect of 39 counts of manslaughter, one count of a human trafficking offence and one count of assisting unlawful immigration.

Detectives have urged Ronan Hughes (40) and his brother Christopher (34), said to have links with the road haulage and shipping industries, to hand themselves in for questioning. The brothers are also from Co Armagh.