Essex lorry deaths: People-smuggling trial set to get under way as jury chosen

Tragic: The scene in Grays where the bodies of 39 migrants were found in a lorry

A jury panel has been selected in the trial of four men - two from Northern Ireland - accused of being part of a people-smuggling ring linked to the deaths of 39 migrants.

The bodies of the Vietnamese nationals were discovered inside a lorry container shortly after it arrived in Purfleet, Essex, on a ferry in the early hours of October 23 last year.

Among the men, women and children were 10 teenagers. An inquest has heard they died due to a lack of oxygen and overheating in an enclosed space.

Eamonn Harrison (23), of Mayobridge, Co Down, is alleged to have driven the lorry trailer to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge before it sailed to Purfleet in England.

He is charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration along with Gheorghe Nica (43),from Basildon, Essex.

Valentin Calota (37), of Birmingham, and Christopher Kennedy (24), of Co Armagh, are charged with being part of the people-smuggling conspiracy.

The defendants deny the charges. The Old Bailey trial is being heard before Mr Justice Sweeney.

Yesterday, a jury panel was selected.

Mr Justice Sweeney told the 22 potential jurors: "It is the jury who are the judges of fact in the trial in the Crown Court.

"Jurors reach their decisions based solely on the evidence that they hear in court and what they make of it, so it's extremely important from this moment onwards, that you do not talk with anybody about it at all."

The trial is expected to go on for up to six weeks.