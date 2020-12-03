Essex lorry deaths trial told 'everyone had to be in the know'

Every "cog in the wheel" of the people smuggling operation that ended in the deaths of 39 migrants was in the know, a court has heard.

Alleged key organiser Gheorghe Nica and Co Down lorry driver Eamonn Harrison (23) are accused over the deaths of the Vietnamese migrants who suffocated en route to Purfleet in Essex on October 22 last year.

They are also accused of being part of a wider people smuggling plot with Co Armagh man Christopher Kennedy (24) and Valentin Calota dating back to May 2018.

Following nine weeks of evidence at the Old Bailey, prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones challenged the defendants' claims that they were not aware of what was going on.

In a closing speech yesterday, he said: "The criminal network responsible for smuggling all those Vietnamese migrants into the UK were not able to conduct the repeated incidents of people smuggling without careful and meticulous planning.

"It's organised crime and it is an organisation with a number of moving parts and for it to work everyone needs to know their role, perform their role correctly ... not mess it up. With quite so much money at stake none of that can be left to chance."

At £10,000 a head, there were large sums money to be made from smuggling migrants, jurors were told - £390,000 in a single shipment which was "almost all profit", the lawyer said.

Mr Emlyn Jones went on: "It is, we say, inconceivable that serious and organised criminals would get involved in a network without precise agreement (about) how the money would be divvied up and how much money was involved.

"If any cog in the wheel does not know what they are dealing with - there is immediately and obviously a risk of the whole thing going wrong and I suggest no organised criminal group would entertain that risk for a second. Everyone we suggest has to be in the know. It's just a question of common sense."

Harrison's claim that he was told to "take a walk" when migrants were loaded on his trailer would have been a "pathetic security measure", he suggested.

Harrison and Nica (41), of Basildon, Essex, have denied 39 counts of manslaughter. Harrison, Kennedy, and Calota (38), of Brimingham, deny being part of the people smuggling plot. Nica has admitted people smuggling but denies a charge relating to the fatal trip.