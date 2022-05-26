Estimated 15,000 young people not in education, employment or training in NI

Of the 15,000 young people not in education, employment or training, 12,000 of these were not looking for work and/or not available to start work (economically inactive).

It has been estimated that 15,000 young people aged 16 to 24 years in Northern Ireland were not in education, employment or training (NEET) from January to March 2022.

This was equivalent to 7.5% of all those aged 16 to 24 years living across the region.

Of this figure, 8,000 were men and 7,000 were women.

Statistics gathered from the Northern Ireland Labour Force Survey was published on Thursday by the Northern Ireland Statistics & Research Agency.

The number of young people who were NEET decreased slightly compared to figures gathered from the previous quarter but the change was described as not statistically significant.

From January to March 2022 there were an estimated 12,000 young people aged 16 to 24 years who were not in education, employment or training and who were not looking for work and/or not available to start work (economically inactive).

The remainder of those who were not in education, employment or training were looking for work in the previous four weeks and available to start within the next two weeks (unemployed).