Ethan McCourt: Mourners hear six-year-old’s organ donation has helped six others

The six-year-old from Toomebridge died in hospital on Saturday following a road crash

The funeral of six-year-old Ethan McCourt was held in Bellaghy on Tuesday morning. (Pacemaker)

A six-year-old boy who died after a Co Londonderry road crash has given six others a new lease of life through organ donation, mourners were told.

Ethan McCourt from Toomebridge passed away on Saturday in Royal Victoria Hospital, following a two-vehicle road crash in Magherafelt last Monday morning.

Three others had been taken to hospital, including his father Declan who remains in hospital at this time.

The young boy’s funeral was held in St Mary’s Church in Bellaghy, with Parish Priest Monsignor Andrew Dolan saying: “Ethan will always be remembered as the lively inquisitive boy and never grow old”.

He said the accident happened at the end of the school year, when most children were looking forward to their summer holidays but Ethan’s had been spent in intensive care.

“He was attended to so well in the Royal Victoria Hospital’s intensive care unit,” he said.

“Ethan was to pass away on Saturday afternoon at 4.30pm.

“That was a big decision for (his mother) Oonagh, but one never to be regretted.”

He continued: "Despite Ethan’s short life he achieved more than most of us will ever achieve as before his passing Ethan’s organs were retrieved and as a consequence six different people’s lives, please God, have been given a new lease of life," he said, adding “in a sense Ethan will continue to live on through these lives”.

A pupil of St Mary’s Primary School in Bellaghy, a recent post Bellaghy Primary School Parent Teacer Association read: “I cannot begin to imagine the impact of this devastating news on his family and the school community of St. Mary’s.

“As a school family at Bellaghy P.S., we extend our heartfelt sympathy to Ethan’s family circle, his friends and staff members at St. Mary’s P.S.”