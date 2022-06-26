Ethan McCourt: Toome boy (6) passes away following car crash near Magherafelt last week, while father remains in hospital

Ethan Michael McCourt (6) from Co Antrim passed away on Saturday

A six-year-old boy from Toomebridge passed away on Saturday following a car crash that happened near Magherafelt last Monday.

It s understood that Ethan McCourt was in a car with his father when it was involved in a collision on the Castledawson roundabout.

The young boy, who was an only child, was taken off life support yesterday, while his father still remains in hospital.

Two individuals were also hospitalised after the incident.

A funeral notice states that Ethan’s funeral mass will be at 11am on Tuesday at the Church of St Mary’s in Bellaghy.

It adds that young Ethan was the “beloved son of Oonagh and Declan, loving grandson of Bernard and Margaret McKenna and Mary and the late Mick McCourt (Slatequarry)”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A tweet from the Bellaghy Wolfetones Gaelic Athletic Club reads: “We are devastated to share the news that our underage player Ethan McCourt has sadly passed to his eternal rest following an accident earlier this week.”

A following post adds: “We also keep his father Declan in our thoughts as he receives continued treatment in hospital.”

Local priest, Rt Rev Monsignor Andrew Dolan of St Mary’s, Bellaghy, said there was a “dark cloud” hanging over the village.

He said the initial shock following last week’s crash had been replaced with great sadness, and that his teachers and school friends at St Mary’s would miss Ethan terribly.

“Ethan was about to turn seven and was very well liked in his school,” he said.

“His wee friends and the teachers who taught him are really hurting.

"There’s a dark cloud hanging over the place.

“Up until recently his granny worked as a classroom assistant in the school.

“Ethan was a typical wee boy, there was a bit of life about him, and he was into his football.”

Fr Dolan said that the community continues to pray for Ethan’s father Declan.

“There was a lot of shock last week after the crash happened but now there’s a lot of sadness,” he said.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Ian Milnes said the community of Bellaghy is “absolutely devastated”.

Ethan went to St Mary’s Primary School in the area and Mr Milnes said he “had lots of friends and was well liked by everyone”.

A Facebook page dedicated to the community of Portglenone posted: “From all accounts Ethan was a lovely wee lad who enjoyed playing with his friends in school and getting to see his grandparents.”

A teacher from St Benedict’s College Randalstown, also wrote on Facebook: “Just heartbreaking! You were such a great wee friend to all the boys and girls in P3!

"We pray for all the staff and children at Saint Mary’s Primary school and send heartfelt condolences to Oonagh, Bernard, Margaret, and all the McKenna and McCourt family! Rest In Peace little Ethan.”