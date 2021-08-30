Ethiopian woman Yalemzerf Yehualaw breaks half marathon world record in Larne

Yalemzerf is the first woman to ever run sub 1:04 in a half marathon. Credit: Bernie McAllister.

Ethiopian woman Yalemzerf Yehualaw broke the women's world record at the Antrim Coast half marathon on Sunday, clocking in at 63 minutes and 43 seconds.

The 22-year-old was under world record pace for the entirety of the race, cutting 19 seconds off the former mark set by Kenyan runner Ruth Chepngetich earlier this year.

She is the first woman to complete a half marathon in under one hour and four minutes.

Yehualaw’s new time also cut 57 seconds off her previous personal best set in Istanbul in 2021.

She won the half marathon in Larne with more than six minutes ahead of Kenya's Vane Nyamboke.

English woman Rose Harvey was a further 32 seconds back in third and fellow English woman Georgie Schwiening landed fourth in 71:12.

Fionnuala Ross and Ann-Marie McGlynn from Northern Ireland came fifth and sixth respectively.

Yehualaw ran the opening 5km in 15 minutes and five seconds, putting her eight seconds inside world record pace.

She then reached the 15km mark six seconds ahead of schedule, in 45:24.

The runner only made her international debut in 2019, but won gold at the Rabat 2019 African Games and earned a bronze medal at the World Half Marathon Championships in 2020.

Yehualaw’s compatriot Jemal Yimer won the men's event in one hour and 29 seconds, narrowly beating another Ethiopian, Tesfahun Akalnew, by one second.

The men's winning time in the World Athletics Label race was two seconds outside the 60:27 course record set by Sir Mo Farah when he won last year's inaugural event.

Tokyo Olympian Marc Scott was the leading British and Irish finisher in fourth place in the men’s event, five seconds behind Yimer.

Belfast-born Olympian Stephen Scullion came ninth in 63:53 - he set the Northern Ireland half marathon record when clocking 61:08 to finish fourth in last year's Antrim Coast race.

Mo Farah didn't take part in this year’s event due to an injury, but was an ambassador for the occasion.