EU and UK reach agreement on access to IT systems as DUP calls for ‘constitutional position’ to be respected

Talks in London over the Northern Ireland Protocol have taken a step forward after the UK and Brussels reached a deal on the issue of EU access to British IT systems.

The discussions between Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic were described as "cordial and constructive".

A joint UK-EU statement issued after the meeting said they "took stock of work to find joint solutions to the concerns raised by businesses and communities in Northern Ireland. The meeting was cordial and constructive.”

It added: "They underlined the EU and UK's shared commitment to protect the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement in all its parts, while protecting the integrity of both the EU Single Market and the UK internal market.

"They agreed that while a range of critical issues need to be resolved to find a way forward, an agreement was reached today on the way forward regarding the specific question of the EU's access to UK IT systems.

"They noted this work was a critical prerequisite to building trust and providing assurance, and provided a new basis for EU-UK discussions.

"EU and UK technical teams will work rapidly to scope the potential for solutions in different areas on the basis of this renewed understanding, and the Foreign Secretary, the Northern Ireland Secretary and Vice President Sefcovic would take stock of progress on January 16."

Tanaiste Micheal Martin welcomed the progress at the talks, also attended by NI Secretary Chris Heaton Harris, adding that this "provides a new basis for EU-UK discussions".

“It is important that joint solutions are found,” he said, adding that he will be in Brussels today (on Tuesday) for meetings around the protocol and other issues.

SDLP Assembly leader Matthew O’Toole MLA welcomed the agreement on access to UK IT systems, which provide real time information on trade flows.

“Substantive progress on a key issue in the negotiations between the European Commission and the British Government is a positive sign ahead of further discussions on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol,” he said.

SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole welcomed the agreement

“Providing access to real time information about trade flows will allow the Commission to assess the opportunities for solutions that address the concerns that have been raised on enforcement and, importantly, enhance the trust between the negotiators at a critical juncture.

“This is the work that should receive support from all those interested in reaching an accommodation between the European Commission and the British Government.

“As the technical talks continue, there is no rationale for the people of Northern Ireland to be denied a government to address the serious crisis in public service delivery.”

Yesterday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson spoke to Tanaiste Mr Martin, who is also Irish Foreign Affairs Minister, about the protocol.

Sir Jeffrey said: “This was a useful conversation as the Republic of Ireland is an EU member state and fits as part of a wider programme of engagement with influential voices in London and Brussels.

“The NI Protocol is now recognised in London, Dublin and Brussels as the problem for unionists.

“It was a mistake for the protocol’s authors to press ahead with an agreement that has harmed Northern Ireland’s constitutional and economic place within the United Kingdom. More and more voices now recognise the unanimous view amongst unionist MLAs.

“We have an opportunity to get an outcome from these negotiations which replaces the Protocol by arrangements that restore NI’s place in the UK internal market and our constitutional position is respected.

“I am committed to the restoration of Stormont, but such a restoration can only be durable if it is built on solid foundations which are supported by unionists and nationalists.”

Sin Fein MLA Declan Kearney described it as a “positive step” which demonstrates that progress is possible and must form the basis for continued work to reach a pragmatic, durable agreement on the Protocol.

“The priority for both British government and the EU must be on ensuring talks reach an early and successful resolution that gives certainty and stability to local businesses,” he added.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said that with Northern Ireland continuing to face growing pressures in the absence of devolution, it is vital that a resolution on the protocol is found.

“Many people, myself included, have been growing increasingly frustrated by the lack of light from the negotiations between the UK and EU,” he added.

“It would seem significant to me that the Northern Ireland Secretary was part of today’s discussions, and I hope that he will be able to provide an update to Northern Ireland parties when we meet with him on Wednesday in Belfast.

“I also note that the next stock take is due three days before the Secretary of State’s next election deadline.

“I would caution against the Government ratcheting up the rhetoric around this as they did before Christmas. It achieved nothing then, just as an election would achieve nothing new now.”

Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry has said his party wants to see a deal that maximises the opportunities, while minimising the challenges.

"Any deal must be mutually agreed, sustainable and legal. Our key requirement is Northern Ireland must retain dual market access.

“We have been stressing for many months trust is the key ingredient in the negotiations,” the north Down MP added.

"The reduction in the level of checks across the Irish Sea essentially entails the EU subcontracting control of access to the Single Market to UK authorities. Data sharing will be a key aspect to this.

“The Protocol Bill, with its prospect of unilateral action, is completely at odds with building trust and confidence, and an effective partnership.

TUV leader Jim Allister was less optimistic about developments, accusing others of pandering to EU demands.

He said: “The joint UK/EU statement that they have agreed ‘on the way forward regarding the specific question of the EU's access to UK IT systems', should fool no one into thinking progress is being made on recovering UK sovereignty over NI and reversing the detachment of this part of the United Kingdom.

“In practice it means more EU, not less. It is indicative that the present talks are about better implementation of the protocol only and that the EU position of no change to its text is being pandered to.”

The Stormont parties are due to meet Mr Heaton-Harris later this week around the latest collapse of the institutions.