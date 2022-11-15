EU asked to pledge support for united Ireland after report launch from Queen’s University professor Colin Harvey

The EU has been asked to formally pledge its support for a united Ireland.

Speaking at the launch of a report, Making the Case for Irish Unity in the EU, Queen's University academic Professor Colin Harvey accused the government of creating a "hostile environment" in the areas of human rights and equality.

The report, authored by Prof Harvey and barrister Mark Bassett, looks at the legal mechanisms outlined in the Good Friday Agreement, which are recognised under international law, for the "island of Ireland to be reunited within the EU".

The report was launched on Tuesday in the European Parliament and follows a 2019 report by Prof Harvey and Mr Bassett on the EU and Irish reunification.

Prof Harvey said the Good Friday Agreement gives the people of Northern Ireland a "constitutional choice" which allows for "automatic re-entry into the EU".

"The conversation around constitutional change, about a united Ireland, has really taken off since our last report, but there is a gap around preparing for that, primarily to be filled by the EU," he said.

"Nobody in the EU, nobody in the island of Ireland, wants to repeat the shambolic mess of the Brexit referendum."

The human rights expert added that the EU, member states and institutions should be involved in the planning work around reunification.

Mr Bassett said that, in compiling the report, they could find "no legal impediment" to the EU which would prevent it from taking up a policy position of supporting a united Ireland.

"The report is, in many ways, aimed at an audience here on the continent. Irish reunification will have consequences on national governments here," he said.

"What we are asking of those who would be impacted, but don't have a vote [in a border poll], is to think about where their best interests lie."

Mr Bassett added that he wanted to see an "explicit endorsement from the European Council in regards to the reunification of Ireland".

Prof Harvey said the conversation around a united Ireland "is only going to be growing and expanding".

"What is heartening is the amount of work that's went on in this regard across the island of Ireland," he said.

"This is about automatic re-entry into the EU for Northern Ireland. We hear, quite rightly, endless discussion about the Northern Ireland Protocol, but as a result of the Good Friday Agreement, the people of Northern Ireland have the option of automatic re-entry into the EU.

"We would like to see other people across Europe joining in on the debate. This report is not the end of the conversation, there is much still to be done.

"This report is an invitation to all those who support the Good Friday Agreement, to all those who support peace, to join in the constitutional question about a united Ireland within the EU.”

The news comes after Prof Harvey spoke out regarding a campaign of intimidation that has been waged against him due to his vocal support for a united Ireland, which he said has put a “virtual target” on his back.