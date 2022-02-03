EU officials ‘satisfied’ Northern Ireland port checks continuing

Checks on goods along the Irish Sea border are continuing despite an order from DUP minister Edwin Poots.

Lorries continue to arrive at Belfast Port amidst reports of officials seeking further clarification following the order on Wednesday.

It came as part of the DUP's ongoing opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, through which inspection of products arriving from Great Britain into Northern Ireland are carried out as part of the post-Brexit agreement to allow free movement of trade across the Irish border.

On Thursday afternoon, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the EU's observers in Northern Ireland were satisfied the required checks were still being carried out.

"We have seen this announcement, obviously we are monitoring the situation on the ground - we have experts who are on the ground in Northern Ireland precisely in relation to the issue of checks," he said.

The "preliminary information" from those experts "is indeed that those checks are continuing".

Asked if the entire Brexit trade deal with the UK could be suspended if the Northern Ireland Protocol's requirements were not met, Mr Mamer said: "I'm not going to get into speculation about what we would undertake in case the checks were to stop... for the moment our indications are that the checks are ongoing."

Westminster has insisted the operation of the checks is a matter for Stormont but Mr Mamer stressed the deal was between the UK and the EU, not between Brussels and Belfast.

"What concerns us is not what are the arrangements that are found within the United Kingdom on who is responsible for taking what decision when it comes to the checks, but the fact that the provisions that are in the agreement, on the checks which are foreseen by the agreement, will be respected."

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said Downing Street was not aware the DUP planned to suspend checks.

Asked if Boris Johnson would like to see the checks continue, the spokesman said: "Yes, we would like this situation to be resolved, recognising it is a matter for the Northern Ireland Executive."

Pressed on whether the checks could be carried out at ports in Great Britain rather than on arrival in Northern Ireland, the spokesman said: "We are looking into the legal position."

The spokesman added: "We certainly weren't aware that this was the approach the DUP were going to take.

"I'm not sure what preparatory work has gone on, on the basis this could happen."

The Government's focus was on resolving the issues around the protocol, the spokesman said.

On Thursday morning, EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said the order to end checks on goods coming into Northern Ireland is a breach of international law. Speaking to RTE’s Morning Ireland programme, she said: "It's very unhelpful. We're working tirelessly with the UK to find solutions."

Ms McGuinness said she will speak with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic when they meet on Thursday.

"We're working tirelessly to find solutions with the United Kingdom to specific problems and indeed have put forward very specific details," she said.

"I'm not sure what the purpose of this move is. Our clear position is that Northern Ireland is in a very unique and positive situation.

"Unfortunately, the news of this stopping of inspections, if that's what happens, is really, really unhelpful in us finding a way forward."

The European Commission want to "work through solutions" and prevent "unpredictability", Ms McGuinness added.

"It's an absolute breach of international law. That is a major problem because we need to be able to trust each other.

It's very hard to know what the purpose of this is because it doesn't help the businesses in Northern Ireland. The minister doing this overnight is ignoring the hard work, the tireless effort, that we are putting into finding those practical solutions for Northern Ireland," she said.

The order to halt the checks has been criticised by Sinn Fein, who described it as a "stunt". Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, of Sinn Fein, said the move was an attempt by the DUP to "unlawfully interfere with domestic and international law".