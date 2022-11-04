‘EU using Northern Ireland Protocol to punish UK’, claims former first minister Dame Arlene Foster

Dame Arlene Foster has said Brexit is “not quite done for Northern Ireland” and claims the EU is “punishing the UK by dragging its heels” over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The former first minister and DUP leader made the comments on GB News on Friday, where she serves as a presenter.

In an interview with Andrew Pierce, she said “people tried to explain” the protocol was the “best of both worlds” as Northern Ireland remained in the UK but also the EU’s single market after Brexit.

“But of course, what happens is there's a border effectively now between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, there are checks that happen on goods that move within the internal market of the United Kingdom, which of course for unionists is completely unacceptable, because what you're doing is splitting up the sovereignty of the UK,” said Dame Arlene.

She believes the protocol is Northern Ireland’s “medicine” for the UK leaving the EU in 2016 and the “disproportionality of the amount of checks that happened between Great Britain and Northern Ireland is incredible".

“When you look at the risk, the whole idea behind the Northern Ireland Protocol is to secure the single market of the European Union, in other words, not allow goods into the single market that are shoddy or below standard," she said.

Dame Arlene, who joined GB News last year to present The Political Correction, went on to claim she believes there is no “risk” to the European single market from goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland because the latter uses Sterling while the Republic of Ireland is a Euro zone.

“So immediately, you would see goods that are marked up in Sterling, if they were in the European Union, you would notice that one would have thought and of course, there were ways to deal with us, there were technology solutions, there were alternative arrangements, trusted traders, small business exemptions, but they were all pushed out of the way by the European Union,” said Dame Arlene.

“And this is a political decision. And that's why it has to be a political negotiation.”

She added: “Because of the way in which the Government has been vacillating over the summer, and indeed, up until now, there hasn't been a focus on dealing with the Northern Ireland Protocol. Ee had hoped, once Rishi Sunak had come in, that there would be more of a focus."

Last month, the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who took over from Liz Truss after she resigned less than 50 days in the role, was urged to “rethink the Northern Ireland Protocol” over fears it would cause a trade war with the EU.

“If we are citizens of the United Kingdom, then we should be able to access the same goods as the rest of the people in the UK,” said Dame Arlene.

"At the moment, our goods are more expensive and with less choice, and that's all down to the Northern Ireland Protocol.”