EU vote on medicines between GB and Northern Ireland ‘step in the right direction’ claims Doug Beattie

A vote by MEPs in the European Parliament to approve measures to allow medicines to be imported seamlessly from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is a “step in the right direction”, according to Doug Beattie.

The Ulster Unionist Party leader said the move by the EU was “proof that change is possible” but argued there was “ further work to do on protecting and maintaining the flow of medicines to Northern Ireland”.

The change means rules that apply to the rest of the European Union around medicines will not apply in Northern Ireland and will apply retrospectively from the start of this year when it comes into force imminently.

The UUP leader said his party would continue to engage on the issue and said progress is possible “by engaging with the EU and the British government”.

“This decision follows the announcement made by the EU last December and whilst it’s a step in the right direction there remains further work to do on protecting and maintaining the flow of medicines to Northern Ireland,” he said.

“When the protocol was introduced we were told that it could not be changed. We challenged that because we could see the very clear and obvious practical difficulties presented by the protocol in addition to the unacceptable Irish Sea border.

“In particular we made the case that the supply of medicines into Northern Ireland from the rest of our own country should never have been on the table in any negotiations between the U.K. and the EU.

"Nothing could better highlight the unacceptable nature of the Protocol than the situation we were faced with, with regard to medicines.

“These approved changes are further proof that change IS possible and that has come about by engaging with the EU and the British government.

“Whilst the latest position is much better than what it once was, some fundamental issues remain that require consideration.

"For instance Northern Ireland must continue to comply with the Falsified Medicines Directive but Great Britain does not and as a result there remains a real risk that the industry could produce separate packaging but which will not be compliant in the local Market.

"As a result some crucial packs could be discontinued to the relatively small market here in Northern Ireland.”

The issues surrounding medicines stem from the outworking of the regulatory differences the protocol has created between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Under the terms of the protocol, which was agreed as part of the Brexit divorce deal to ensure a free-flowing border on the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland remained covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations.

As Northern Ireland receives most of its medicines from suppliers in Great Britain, there had been concerns that their movement could be impeded when a grace period expires.

That grace period was originally due to end in January but in the autumn the UK extended it unilaterally.

On Thursday, European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic tweeted: “Great news from the @Europarl_EN today with the overwhelmingly positive vote to ensure the continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland. Over to the @EUCouncil next week for the final step.

“The EU is delivering on this lasting solution for Northern Ireland in record time.”

The EU confirmed the move means medicines will continue to be supplied from Great Britain to Northern Ireland as well as to Cyprus, Ireland and Malta.

In a statement, the EU said: “These derogations will apply indefinitely to Northern Ireland, while for Cyprus, Ireland and Malta the derogations will be temporary for a period of three years, as these markets are expected to gradually be supplied through EU member states.

“The new legislation will enter into force as a matter of urgency, following the swift approval of the same amended texts by both Parliament and Council.

“The measures adopted by member states will apply retroactively from 1 January 2022.”