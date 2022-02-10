Eugene McCormack had time for everyone, says friend of Lisburn murder victim

A friend of Lisburn murder victim Eugene McCormack has led a flurry of heartfelt tributes to the father-of-three, stating that he “just lived for his wife and kids”.

The 53-year-old passed away on Tuesday, a week after being assaulted during an incident at his house in Donard Drive in Lisburn.

Police have launched a murder investigation into Mr McCormack’s death, and have arrested a 30-year-old man who is currently on remand in prison, meaning he will be required to appear in court at a later date.

Marion Turner, a local friend of Mr McCormack’s, told the Belfast Telegraph that the ex-mechanic would always give her advice about cars and was there to lend a helping hand to any of his neighbours that needed it.

It is understood Mr McCormack was medically retired, after having to undergo a triple bypass surgery a few years back.

“Any time I needed to buy a car he would've been there to check it out. When I needed to move house, Eugene was straight down with the van to help,” said the Belfast woman.

"He always spoke about his wife and kids, he was such a good family man.

“What I loved the most about Eugene is that he was a man you could feel comfortable around. He wore his wedding ring, he spoke about his wife, he talked about his kids – him and his wife were a true love story.

“There’s times I would have phoned him and he would've done anything for anyone, he was just genuinely a really good person.

“There’s wee pensioners that live beside me and they needed a fireplace. He drove his van voluntarily to help lift the fireplace for them. I just cant believe this has happened to him.”

Ms Turner added that when she heard about the attack happening and saw ambulances heading towards where Mr McCormack lived on February 1, she had phoned him “straight away to ask what was going on down there”.

"I was surprised when he wasn’t getting back to me and I couldn’t believe it when I got the news to say it was actually him,” she continued.

Mr McCormack was reportedly attacked outside his home at around 3.30pm last Tuesday afternoon.

He was taken to hospital and is understood to have been put into an induced coma, and with no signs of brain activity, he died from his injuries on February 8.

His daughter Ashlin thanked mourners on Facebook who paid their online respects to her father, writing: “My wee daddy was the best.”

Many users posted that he was “a lovely person” and “would never pass without stopping to chat” in Lisburn.

The PSNI are still appealing for anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “A 30-year-old man is currently on remand in prison in connection with the matter.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time and I would appeal to anyone with any information or footage that could be of use to our investigation, to contact detectives at Ladas Drive on 101 quoting reference 1171 01/02/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

The mayor of Lisburn, Alliance councillor Stephen Martin tweeted: "Deepest sympathies are with the McCormack family at this difficult time. We should all keep them in our thoughts over the next few weeks unfold as they face the challenges ahead.”

SDLP Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney added: "There is absolutely no place for violence in our community, a life has been ended, a family left devastated and I know local people have been left shocked and disturbed by the incident. Incidents like this are extremely rare in Lisburn and are in no way reflective of the city itself. I’d urge anyone with any information about the circumstances surrounding Mr McCormack’s murder to come forward to police as soon as possible.”