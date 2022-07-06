Euro 2022: Sir Keir Starmer wishes England team well... but no mention of Northern Ireland hopes in Parliament speech

Sir Keir Starmer has wished the English team well as they head to the Women's Euro Championships - but neglected to mention the Northern Ireland team.

The Labour leader was speaking in the House of Commons on a day of high drama as Boris Johnson fights for his leadership of the Conservative Party, facing questions from MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.

Sir Keir began his attack on Boris Johnson's leadership with a congratulations to the English women's team. "Today is the start of the women's euros and I know the whole house will wish the Lionesses the very best of luck in bringing football home"

But amidst cheers, another unnamed MP asked: "What about Northern Ireland?"

As PMQs went on, SNP leader Ian Blackford later wished both England and Northern Ireland good luck. "There's nothing better than seeing your teams in these finals," he said.

Meanwhile on social media, former DUP leader Arlene Foster asked the same.

"Sir Keir Starmer only wishes the English team well in the women’s Euros - no mention of NI. Tells you all you need to know," she said, including the hashtag #ProudofNI

SNP MP Peter Grant said: "Keir Starmer gets off to a good start by forgetting that Northern Ireland are also in the Women’s Euro Championships."

Sir Keir wasn’t the only one who forgot about Northern Ireland’s women.

Prince William, president of the Football Association, tweeted: “Good luck to the Lionesses as the Women’s Euro 2022 kicks off today. You’re already doing the nation proud and we’ll be cheering you on throughout the tournament!”

The NI women's team is currently in Southampton where they'll face the tournament’s group stages – including a match against England. They'll also face Norway and Austria.

Around 3,000 NI fans are travelling over to Southampton for the tournament.

The green and white army’s first game will kick off at 8pm on Thursday at Southampton’s St Mary’s stadium.

They then face Austria on Monday, before taking on tournament favourites England on Friday, July 15.

Live coverage is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.