Europa Hotel owner scathing at Executive after Van Morrison gig cancelled hours before performance

A series of Van Morrison concerts at a Belfast hotel on Thursday evening have been cancelled just hours before they were to begin.

Sir Van (75), an outspoken critic of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, was set to appear for four dates over the weekend at the Europa Hotel.

With the title ‘Save Live Performance’ the shows included a gig performed by the musician as well as supper at the hotel.

Howard Hastings, owner of the Hasting Hotel Group which runs the Europa Hotel, said he believed they would be able to deliver the shows as test events, following a discussion with the Executive two months ago.

Organisers had hoped the ban on live music would be lifted in time when a review on restrictions by Stormont ministers took place on Thursday.

"We submitted a lengthy and comprehensive risk assessment to demonstrate how this could be done safely,” said Mr Hastings in a statement.

"For four weeks they neither confirmed nor denied that we could proceed. Then, as part of their preparations they entrusted the Minister for Department of Culture Arts and Leisure with the task of preparing recommendations for the way forward for live music.

"The date for our concerts was approaching, with no clear direction received.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the planned concerts - set to take place on June 10, 11, 12 and 13 - could not go ahead and said the matter was discussed at the Executive meeting.

Speaking in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, Ms O’Neill said: “Yes, we did discuss [the Van Morrison gig], and no it can’t go ahead, it shouldn’t.”

She continued: “Unfortunately we’re not there yet. We’ve announced the indicative date of the 21st for live music, and that’s the date we’re asking people to adhere to.”

The hotel owner referenced confusion after Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey earlier this month told UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt the concerts could go ahead - if they kept within the regulations.

On June 1, she said: “As long as they keep within the regulations that there’s an assessment of the venue’s size, and that a risk assessment is conducted for them.

“There is an issue obviously at the moment of how loud music can be within a venue and they would need to adhere to that but I am hopeful as part of the Taskforce work this issue will start to be taken forward with more easements in the coming weeks.”

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, a spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: “The responsibility for acting within current Covid-19 regulations lies with the organisers of each event.”

Adding in his statement, Mr Hastings said: “Last night I made a request to the Executive Office one last time to consider the status of these shows, especially given the assurances I had been given.

"This afternoon they came back to say that they remain of the view that live music is unlawful at this time.

“I have never been in the position where I have had to cancel a show at such late notice before.

Howard Hastings

"It has never been my intention to challenge the Executive, who like the rest of us have had an extraordinarily testing pandemic period. We have sought no publicity over this, rather we attempted to work with the authorities at all times.

"I have taken appropriate legal advice and there appears to be no lawful way in which these series of concerts can proceed at this time.

“Van, I apologise to you and your band. We can only hope for better days ahead.

"I apologise to those of you here in this room who are so bitterly disappointed at this turn of events.

"There will be a full refund for your tickets, and I invite those of you who wish to stay to enjoy tonight’s meal with our compliments, and after dinner we will show the now famous video of the concert Van gave on his 75th Birthday, at Cyprus Avenue.”

Live music was banned in pubs, hotels and clubs as part of the restrictions but will now be allowed resume from June 21 in venues across Northern Ireland. Many venues have been closed to audiences since March 2020.

Read more Van’s latest album hits wrong note with critics

The move will need to be rubber-stamped by the Executive next week, in line with health advice.

Tickets for the live shows were still on sale on Thursday but were unable to be purchased due to low availability.

Meanwhile, James Vincent McMorrow will on Thursday evening headline the first concert in the Republic with a live audience of 500 at the Iveagh Gardens in Dublin since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Last weekend, those behind Londonderry’s Stendhal music festival welcomed 250 invited guests to Ballymully Cottage Farm for a series of sets from various artists.

High-profile musician Sir Van had previously accused the government of restricting freedoms in songs he released last year.

The concerts this weekend were billed as intimate performances and had been postponed several times as restrictions changed.

Earlier this week, Sir Van performed at a concert in the London Palladium which was billed as a socially-distanced gig.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Whilst hospitality venues are now permitted to open, they remain subject to a number of restrictions under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021.

"Police would advise anyone planning an event to make themselves aware of these restrictions and to abide by the Regulations. Anyone found to be in breach of the regulations could face further action from police.”