Europa Hotel wins planning battle over afternoon tea sign

Council objected to advertisement on landmark building

The owners of Northern Ireland’s best-known hotel have won a planning battle over a sign on the outside of the building.

In March last year, Hastings Hotels applied to Belfast City Council for planning permission to put up a large sign advertising afternoon tea at the Europa Hotel.

However, the council refused the application on the basis it would “adversely impact” the landmark building on Great Victoria Street in the city centre, which was famously described during the Troubles as the most bombed hotel in Europe.

The decision to refuse permission for the sign has now, however, been overturned by the Planning Appeals Commission (PAC).

Things have changed significantly at the Europa since the violent days of the Troubles when many journalists from around the world used it as their base when reporting on events in the North.

However, things are now a lot more relaxed at the hotel, with afternoon tea in the piano lounge a popular attraction.

Hastings Hotels, which owns six hotels in Northern Ireland, was keen to promote the offering and applied to the local council for permission to erect a sign measuring five metres by three metres.

​The sign was to be positioned on the front of the hotel, above a set of entrance doors. However, the council’s planning officials said the application should be refused because of the effect it would have on the hotel, which first opened in 1971, and other buildings in the surrounding City Centre Conservation Area (CCCA).

The officials highlighted other historical buildings in the area, including the Crown Bar and the Grand Opera House, and said the advertising sign would appear “dominant” and detract from the character of the area.

However, after looking into the issue, the PAC has disagreed with the council’s decision to refuse planning permission.

In her findings, PAC Commissioner Cathy McKeary said she did not believe the sign detracted from the surrounding streetscape.

“The council considers that the addition of this one sign is out of character with the area because there are no others like it,” the report stated.

“The character of the surrounding area is without other advertisements of this style, but there are commercial premises around the site with mainly fascia signs. There are also road and street signs.

“The addition of one single advertisement on the hotel frontage in a busy commercial area does not result in any additional visual clutter and any cumulative impact is negligible.”

Ms McKeary noted the Europa Hotel is not within the Belfast CCCA, but “adjacent to it”.

“There are also listed buildings adjacent to and opposite the site. The advertisement is only visible from limited views which are directly opposite the site from Amelia Street when approaching the listed Crown Bar, and when travelling along Great Victoria Street (both just within the conservation area).

“The views from Amelia Street are clear and uninterrupted, whereas views travelling along Great Victoria Street are limited to almost in front of the hotel with restricted longer views.

“However, the sign forms a minor addition to a large frontage within a busy and modern streetscape and it does not appear unduly prominent.

“The modern design of the Europa Hotel and its neighbouring buildings are in stark contrast to the smaller scale buildings of Amelia Street.

“The advertisement does not detract from the streetscape or the listed buildings due to its relatively limited visual impact within this context.”

In conclusion, the PAC representative said even though the sign is close to the conservation area, its “design, size and scale” were considered acceptable.​