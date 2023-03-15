European MEPs welcome Windsor Framework saying it is a ‘step in right direction’

Flags of the European Union fly outside the European Parliament in France. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

European MEPs have welcomed the Windsor Framework, saying it is an “important step in the right direction.”

In a statement on behalf of the European Parliament, its members said they welcome “both the Windsor Framework, and the subsequent announcement that the UK government will halt the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.”

“Three years on from Brexit, Parliament has highlighted shortcomings with regard to the protection of the rights of European citizens, as well as failures regarding the application of the Northern Ireland Protocol,” said European Parliament Vice-President Pedro Silva Pereira.

“The UK's respect for its international commitments is essential to the protection of the Good Friday Agreement and the building of a stable relationship based on mutual trust.

"The recently announced Windsor Framework for a flexible and effective implementation of the NI Protocol is an important step in the right direction, and we now expect its full implementation.”

The Windsor Framework was unveiled last month by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Parliament is made up of 705 Members elected in the 27 Member States of the European Union.

In a wide ranging statement, European MEPs also condemned the unilateral “grace periods” used by both Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak’s governments to avoid enforcing border controls in the Irish Sea, saying this was a “breach of the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.”

Despite welcoming the agreement, MEPs said it was their view “in the most recent elections” that a “clear majority of voters supported parties that endorsed the Protocol’s retention.”

But added the Framework was a “new joint political understanding gives us reason to believe that we can turn an important page in EU-UK relations.”

MEPs also raised concerns over the rights of EU citizens living in the UK, who have been granted ‘pre-settled status’ who will soon have to begin the process to renew their status.

“Refusal to grant these people settled status would be an “automatic and illegal loss of their rights” the statement added.

"MEPs echo the Commission’s concerns regarding the lack of legal clarity for EU citizens in the UK, point to the problems caused by the long delays in the UK authorities’ decision-making, and reiterate that the absence of physical documents can be problematic.”

They also criticised the UK’s decision to charge different fees for visa applicants from different EU countries.