EU's 'mask slipped' over vaccine export row, Dodds claims

DUP deputy leader warns precedent has now been set after the widely-condemned move to override 'wretched' Brexit protocol

Lord Dodds has warned the EU has set a precedent after it invoked Article 16 of the Brexit Protocol over the supply of Covid vaccines.

Nigel Dodds said the short-lived but widely-condemned move to override part of the Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland to control shipments of vaccine jabs showed how the EU had lets its "mask slip".

First Minister Arlene Foster had said the EU, which is facing shortfalls on vaccine supplies, had displayed an "incredible act of hostility" by moving to trigger Article 16.

The EU backtracked on the move, announced unilaterally, within hours of making it on Friday after facing universal criticism from London, Dublin and across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland.

The DUP deputy leader told the BBC's Sunday Politics show: "I think that the mask slipped on Friday night because the EU and others had been lecturing everybody ... that there could never be under any circumstances whatsoever any kind of hard border on the island of Ireland, and that to do anything to over-ride any of the Protocol provisions would be an anathema.

"And then in one fell swoop on Friday night it did both of those things ... never mind the fact that it was aimed at vaccines, which is aimed at helping people overcome this terrible Covid pandemic.

"That is why people I feel, I think feel so outraged and bewildered at what the EU has done."

Lord Dodds urged the Goverment to get rid of the ‘insidious’ effects of the NI Protocol

He continued: "I think that what the EU has now effectively done is set a precedent that has said that in circumstances where their single market is in danger and there's a potential threat, then the provisions of Article 16 can be triggered and, indeed, in their statement withdrawing Article 16 now, they made it clear that they reserve the right to use it and other instruments going forward.

"I think that the British Government now has the opportunity to look at what the problems are between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the societal difficulties and economic difficulties, the EU cited as the reason for Article 16 are far more pertinent and far more in play in Northern Ireland given the problems with parcels, foodstuffs, medicines all the rest of it, and therefore the government now needs to look at what it can do to alleviate the problems between Great Britain and Northern Ireland that get rid of some of the insidious effects of this wretched Protocol."

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, a vocal opponent of Brexit, also criticised the move by the EU, branding it a "very foolish" move that jeopardised the peace process. He said Brussels' action to control the movement of coronavirus jabs had been "unacceptable", telling Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday: "Yes, it was a very foolish thing to do and fortunately they withdrew it very quickly.

"I was somebody who negotiated the Good Friday Agreement, it's brought peace to the island of Ireland and it is absolutely vital that we protect it and that's why what the European Commission did was unacceptable but, as you say, fortunately they withdrew it very quickly."

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, however, has disagreed with Mrs Foster's assessment that the EU displayed an "act of hostility".

Appearing on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, he said: "My observation is that the terrible row is an acrimonious row between AstraZeneca and the (EU) Commission over the contractual obligations of the company in respect of supplying vaccines to European member states took centre stage here, and people were blindsided by the decision that was taken and the implications for the Protocol."

Mr Martin stressed it took four years to negotiate the Protocol to facilitate access for Northern Ireland's economy to the single market as well as to the UK market and to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

"It's a good thing, the Protocol, overall. There are issues there that we have to fine-tune and work out, but essentially I think there are positives there medium term for Northern Ireland in terms of its economic development which we should not underestimate," he said.

"We are only four weeks into the operation of the Protocol, there are bound to be teething problems but I do acknowledge the need for engagement here on all sides, between the European Union, the United Kingdom and the Irish Government, and the Northern Ireland Executive."

London has agreed to a "reset" in relations with the EU after Brussels imposed export controls on vaccines, as the bloc suffers supply shortages from pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

With predictions that the UK will ultimately have a surplus of jabs after vaccinating the population, questions have turned to when the Government will help other nations

Last night, Boris Johnson said he wants Europe and the rest of the world to receive vaccinations "at the same time" as the UK, saying "there's no point one country on its own getting vaccinated".

In a People's PMQs filmed yesterday, the Prime Minister said: "Britain, the UK, we can't think of this just as a project for us and us alone. The most important thing about the Oxford vaccine is it obviously can be distributed at room temperature, which is great, but it's also being distributed at cost around the world.

"We want to make sure as many people across the whole of the world, across Europe, across the whole world, get access to vaccines and we're massively funding, the UK has put hundreds of millions into the international vaccine alliance, into Covax. We want everybody in our country to get vaccinated at the same time as everybody in the world, because ultimately it's the only way to fix this. There's no point one country on its own getting vaccinated."

