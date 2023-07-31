Event akin to Belfast’s Féile an Phobail would help end nationalist bonfires in Derry, says community worker

A community worker in Derry has said that a music event similar to that of Féile an Phobail could be a positive way to end all bonfires in nationalist areas of the city as fears grow over Galliagh pyre.

Constructive steps have been taken to ensure the controversial anti-internment Bogside bonfire on August 15 will not go ahead this year and instead be replaced by a community youth festival.

In recent years the Bogside and Galliagh bonfires have resulted in prolonged antisocial behaviour, violence among groups of young people and reported sexual assaults.

However, there are concerns that young people could be displaced from the Bogside to land owned by the Department for Communities (DfC) in the Galliagh area.

Last year, the Galliagh pyre was avoided after agencies intervened to remove material from the site.

Martin Connolly, from Community Restorative Justice, said residents living in the streets next to the bonfire were surveyed and made it clear they do not want a pyre.

He said DfC had been asked to take action since mid-April and he was told it is “incredibly hard to find a contractor” to carry out the work due to safety concerns.

Mr Connolly does, however, fear it is “too late” to have the wood removed, as there are “hundreds of pallets”, but he hoped that young people come to their senses, or that there could be intervention in the coming weeks.

Community events across Derry have helped to reduce bonfires considerably in recent years.

Féile an Phobail, the north-west’s biggest community arts festival, has played a significant role, but a number of bonfires have persisted in nationalist and republican areas.

In Belfast, Féile an Phobail has proved even more successful, as there is a large dance event to entertain young people on August 15.

In 2022/23, the Belfast festival was allocated £117,671 from the Arts Council NI and a further £95,000 from Tourism NI for the August events and more from other funding sources.

Mr Connolly said talks have taken place about hosting a similar city-wide event in Derry, possibly at Ebrington Square.

“I definitely think that would be a winner,” he said, “if we were able to secure proper funding and proper entertainment, because those young people deserve a better future.

“That’s all we’re trying to do as community workers — say let’s move forward here, let’s put on events which are positive and send out a brilliant message, instead of some of the negativity that comes out of a small bonfire that happens once a year.”

Mr Connolly said 99% of young people in the area do not involve themselves with bonfires.

“I just hope that if it does go ahead, then those young people who are involved in it understand the feelings of the people in that area, older and vulnerable people, and ensure there’s nothing going on that night and people are safe in their homes.

“We don’t want people to be fearful in their homes

“Times have changed; we all grew up. When I was younger, we were all into bonfires. But things have changed now.

“We’ve got to look to the future and our young people.

“It is a small pocket of young people and most aren’t involved.

“But for that small fraction, there has to be something that can attract them away from this.”

DfC said the department does not permit bonfire material being stored or bonfires being located on its land.

“Bonfires are illegal fires that, as well as causing damage to their surroundings, can present a significant health and safety risk and also divert the emergency services from other important work,” a spokesperson said.

“The department will take all reasonable steps, as far as possible, to prevent or minimise the risk presented in relation to a bonfire taking place.

“The department will continue to consult with key stakeholders on what is a very difficult, sensitive and challenging situation.”