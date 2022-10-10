Everton captain Seamus Coleman pays tribute victims of petrol station explosion in his home county

The captain of Everton Football Club has paid tribute to the ten people who died in an explosion at a petrol station in his home county.

Seamus Coleman has offered his condolences to all those who have been bereaved.

“I’d like to offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones at the devastating tragedy in Creeslough, Co Donegal,” he said in a statement shared by the club.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families, the injured and the entire community.

A message from our captain Seamus Coleman after the tragic passing of 10 people following a service station explosion in County Donegal. pic.twitter.com/Phrq3393yP — Everton (@Everton) October 10, 2022

“Having been born and raised in the county, I know first hand how tight knit the communities are.”

The Everton defender also praised all those involved in the frantic rescue effort which got underway in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“The immediate reaction of the emergency services, local residents and passers-by who put themselves at risk to help others is an example of the spirit and togetherness of the entire county,” Coleman added.

“May the 10 people who have lost their lives rest in peace.

“Shauna Flanaghan Garwe, Robert Garwe, Leona Harper, Hugh Kelly, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty, Martina Martin, Catherine O’Donnell, James Monaghan.”

It comes after a quiet vigil was held to commemorate the victims in Letterkenny on the evening before the first funerals of those who died.

A large gathering took place at the town’s Market Square, where a red candle and a photograph were placed on the market monument to represent each of the lives lost.

People attending brought their own candles also, and, after a moment of silence, prayer and reflection they placed them on the monument.