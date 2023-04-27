‘Everyone is in shock’: At least one dead in Co Tyrone horror crash

The crash happened on the A5 Tullyvar Road near Aughnacloy just before 7.20am this morning. Credit: Presseye

At least one person has died after a serious crash in Co Tyrone.

It happened on the A5 Tullyvar Road near Aughnacloy just before 7.20am this morning.

Six ambulances and other emergency services were called to the scene.

Two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and another two to Craigavon Area Hospital, the BBC reported.

Locals say there is a sense of shock in the area.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

The road has been closed in both directions following the collision.

The closure is between the Annaghilla Road roundabout, Ballygawley and Favour Royal Road, Aughnacloy.

The PSNI has asked motorists to seek an alternative route.

Local priest Father Cathal Deveney told the BBC: "It doesn't even bear thinking about, the shock of it - everyone's taken aback. Every time there is an accident there is always concern."

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew said: “There has been a very serious road collision this morning on the A5 road close to Aughnacloy involving multiple vehicles.”

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA added: “My thoughts are with all involved this morning.

“The emergency services are currently working at the scene of this collision to support all those impacted.

“There will be disruption in the local area as a result of this tragedy, and I would urge motorists and residents to cooperate with the emergency services as they deal with this incident.”

UUP MLA Tom Elliott said he was “thinking and praying for those involved”.

DUP Councillor Mark Robinson, who lives locally, said: “This is devastating. Our hearts go to the families impacted by this worst imaginable news. In a split second families have had their lives turned upside down.

“We will be praying for all at the scene, the families and emergency services. This will be a difficult day for the Clogher Valley.”