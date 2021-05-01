Everyone should explore our messy history, says advisory panel

Historians advising the government on how to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland have said they hope their work to encourage an inclusive and “messy” history of Northern Ireland will result in a greater understanding of events 100 years ago.

People are being encouraged to get involved in the discussion around the creation of Northern Ireland in 1921.

The Centenary Historical Advisory Panel is chaired by Queen’s University historian Professor Paul Bew and includes academics from Cambridge University, Sheffield University and Ulster University.

The academics involved have said Northern Ireland has a complicated history from which no one single narrative can be drawn but said they hoped the public would take an interest in their work regardless of personal view.

Many events to mark the centenary have moved online in the midst of pandemic restrictions. They include the creation of a website Creative Centenaries in conjunction with Londonderry’s Nerve Centre, as well as a public discussion, an essay-writing competition and the publication of a book of academic essays on the subject.

The Centenary Historical Advisory Panel has said they believe May 3 is the birthdate of the state after giving consideration to several other dates - including that of the first election and the first meeting of the Belfast parliament.

The First Minister Arlene Foster attended a tree-planting ceremony at Rathfriland High School yesterday as part of a celebration of the centenary of Northern Ireland.

“Like the generations before them, they have come through a difficult time and this has given them a strong understanding of the importance of pulling together for the common good,” she said.

“Our young people embody the spirit of Northern Ireland, they are fearless in facing challenge and confident in facing the future.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has encouraged people to take part in the programme and said it will allow the people of Northern Ireland to “build on their spirit of togetherness and recognise their enormous achievements over past decades”.

It offers an opportunity to “reflect on the history of Northern Ireland and to take pride in all this fantastic place has to offer the UK and the world,” he said.