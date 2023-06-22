Everyone working hard to bring about return of Stormont – Kennedy

The US special envoy for Northern Ireland has said he is hopeful that the devolved powersharing institutions at Stormont can soon return.

Joe Kennedy said that everybody was “working hard” to navigate challenges that are preventing the Assembly and Executive from being reformed.

Mr Kennedy is undertaking a number of engagements in Belfast as part of his second visit to Northern Ireland since being appointed to the role of economic envoy by President Joe Biden.

Sinn Fine Vice President Michelle O’Neill arriving at Stormont Castle in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

He started the day at Stormont Castle where he held talks with political leaders including Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson.

He then officially opened a new community facility in west Belfast.

The St Comgall’s community facility project saw the transformation of a former school building into a multi-use centre and was jointly funded by the Executive Office and Belfast City Council.

US special envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, Joseph Kennedy III signs the chalkboard at the reopening of St Comgall’s School on the Falls Road (Liam McBurney/PA)

There he was asked about his meeting with party leaders and the lack of progress on a return to Stormont since his last visit to Northern Ireland earlier this year.

The DUP is currently blocking the reformation of the Executive as part of its protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Kennedy said: “It was a wonderful meeting with members of the parties this morning.”

He added that his role was to support the people of Northern Ireland, as well as taking guidance and direction from party leaders, the civil service and business leaders.

He said: “I know everybody is working hard to navigate some of the challenges with regards to reforming a government.

“I know it is a priority for everybody and we hope that will happen as quickly and as soon as possible.”

Asked if he was optimistic about a return to devolved government, Mr Kennedy said: “I am hopeful.

“It is wonderful for me to be back in Belfast. I woke up this morning and there wasn’t a cloud in the sky.

“It has been another wonderful visit here, the enthusiasm is what it is all about.”

(left to right) Jayne Brady (right), and Joseph Kennedy III unveiling the plaque, and Gerry McConville, from the Falls Community and Council, at the reopening of St Comgall’s School (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Kennedy was also asked about recent remarks from Mr Biden where he stated that his visit to Ireland earlier this year was to ensure that “the Brits didn’t screw around” with the Good Friday Agreement.

He said: “I was here with the President, he cares so much about Northern Ireland.

“He cares about the deep and committed relationship with England and Britain; there has been a longstanding relationship personally with him and both Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“You saw the Prime Minister over in the United States recently. It is a deep partnership.”

Later, Mr Kennedy opened a new building at Queen’s University, where he took part in a question and answer session with students’ union president Emma Murphy.

Speaking about the investment potential in the region, Mr Kennedy said: “I am optimistic about the future of the Northern Ireland economy because I have been able to spend some time with the people of Northern Ireland and I think if there is any one takeaway from one who has now spent a reasonable amount of time here, you have an enormous amount to be proud of and excited about.”

He added: “Look at where you were 25 years ago and where you are today, it is nothing short of miraculous.

“You have done the hard part. Are there challenges between now and the future? Yes, of course.

“But if you can do what you have achieved over the last 25 years, the next 25 aren’t nearly so difficult.”