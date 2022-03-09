Everything you need to know about the one-off £200 energy payment

Around 280,000 people in Northern Ireland are automatically eligible for a one-off payment of £200, which will start being paid to individuals from next Thursday (March 10) onwards.

Who can receive the payment?

The one-off payment of £200 will provide support for people struggling to meet rising energy costs due to the global fuel crisis.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said that from March 10 onwards, those in receipt of specified benefits will start automatically receiving the sum of £200 directly into their bank accounts.

There is no need for a special application to be made.

It will be made automatically to around 280,000 eligible people in receipt of specified benefits. The payment will be made through existing payment channels, without the need for an application.

Individuals will be eligible for this payment if, during the week of December 13 to December 19, 2021, they were in receipt of one or more of the following benefits:

• Pension Credit

• Universal Credit;

• Income-related Employment and Support Allowance;

• Income-based Jobseekers Allowance; or

• Income Support.

If you received any of these benefits during this time last December, you should automatically see £200 arrive in your bank account from next Thursday onwards.

Individuals living in care homes from December 13 to December 19, 2021 inclusive are not eligible for this payment.

Those in receipt of payment of contribution based Employment Support Allowance only or contribution based Jobseekers Allowance only are also not eligible.

Ms Hargey has encouraged people to further contact her department’s Make the Call service, which is in place to connect people with the benefits, supports and services to which they are entitled.

To 'Make the Call' you can phone 0800 232 1271, text ADVICE to 67300, visit nidirect.gov.uk/makethecall or email makethecall@dfcni.gov.uk.

You may also be eligible for Discretionary Support or the Universal Credit contingency fund.

What other financial help is available?

The Department for Communities said it has also provided a £2m contribution to an Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme, a crisis fund operated by Bryson Charitable Group for households in immediate need and which may be at risk of disconnection, or who have been disconnected from their energy supply.

The scheme launched on January 6 and as of February 18, almost 17,000 applications have been received, of which almost 11,000 were eligible.

The department added that almost all eligible applicants received support within 24 hours.

The scheme provides eligible households with one-off support of up to £100 worth of electricity, gas, or oil.

Applications can be made up until the end of this month (March 31, 2022) and must be made via an online form, which will be available on the Bryson Charitable Group website from 9am and 6pm Monday-Thursday and 9am on Friday.

You can check your eligibility for this payment scheme here.

Criteria includes having received an electricity/gas bill within the last five days, which you cannot afford to pay, and/or having a total gross annual household income of less than £23,000 (not including Disability Living Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Carer's Allowance or Attendance Allowance).

The Utility Regulator has also advised members of the public that are struggling with the rising energy costs, to try seeking the help of charities such as Advice NI and Christians Against Poverty.