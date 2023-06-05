Evri suspend local service after Ballycastle residents led on ‘wild goose chase’ by parcel misdeliveries

Images of packages appearing to be strewn outside the gates of a local GAA club had appeared online.

Some residents were sent blank photos with their delivery confirmation

An image of packages on the ground outside the local GAA club had raised questions among locals waiting for deliveries

Delivery company Evri have confirmed they have suspended service with a contractor in the Ballycastle area following a string of misdeliveries.

A number of residents in the Co Antrim town had taken to a community Facebook page to vent their frustration after packages they had ordered never arrived.

The page became flooded with posts and comments from residents trying to locate their parcels, with requests for accurate contact details for the delivery company.

Residents complained that delivery confirmations had been sent to them showing photographs taken at other homes in the area and in some cases accompanied only by a blank screen in place of a photograph.

One resident said they had been left waiting almost a month for her delivery.

"Every time you go on to contact them you are greeted with a chatbot and no one ever gets back to you. I contacted the seller and they were happy enough to post me another one, but it hasn’t arrived either,” they said.

"Things are being delivered and they’re sending pictures and the picture is completely black. Things are being left randomly in different streets.

"I used to never have any bother with them, but all of a sudden this area alone seems to be getting hit the most. It’s a wild goose chase to see whose house your package is at.”

Some residents were sent blank photos with their delivery confirmation

Evri said a number of alternative couriers had taken on the route in the meantime.

"We can confirm that we have suspended service with a contractor in the local area as they were unable to meet our expectations,” said a spokesperson.

"A team of regular couriers are now delivering in the area until we have a permanent new courier in place."

The company also moved to clear up an image posted online appearing to show a number of packages strewn on the ground outside the gates of the local GAA club, Mac Uilín GAC.

“We can confirm a new courier has been assigned this round and had stopped to rearrange parcels before successfully delivering them,” the spokesperson said.

"We have spoken to the courier to ensure parcels are rearranged safely and securely in the future.”