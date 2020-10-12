Ex-Ballymena United footballer Davidson avoids jail for shoplifting

A former Irish League footballer given a six month suspended sentence for shoplifting and possessing non-prescribed Diazepam has had a "significant fall from grace", a judge has said

Jamie Davidson (26), of Millfield in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to the offences committed in the run-up to Christmas last year.

The former Ballymena United footballer, once attracted the attention of scouts from Liverpool and Spurs before injury.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard he stole two bottles of aftershave worth £157 from Boots in the Tower Centre in Ballymena on December 16, 2019, and when he was arrested the next day he was in possession of Diazepam.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Davidson: "You have had a significant fall from grace because you were a talented footballer but obviously an addiction to drugs, combined with other problems, have led you to being before the court on a number of occasions."

He said because the defendant is now in employment he would provide him with a "last chance" to stay out of jail.