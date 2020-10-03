Ex-BBC man Paul Clements fighting fit again after tumour ordeal

Travel writer donating slice of profits from his new book to NI brain charity

Travel writer Paul Clements is donating part of the proceeds from his latest book to a charity following a brush with death.

The former BBC reporter decided to the hand the money to Brainwaves NI, which funds a researcher at Queen's University, after being diagnosed with a benign brain tumour.

Mr Clements was travelling around the River Shannon in August 2018 for his new book, Shannon Country: A River Journey Through Time, when he developed headaches.

"I'm not prone to getting headaches, but I didn't worry about them too much," he said.

"I wasn't unduly worried when I came home, but my wife suggested I should go to the doctor and get it looked at."

Mr Clements was referred to a consultant for the headaches but faced a six-month wait.

Days later, however, he found himself overtaken by events.

"Within a week or two, I developed a wobble in my walk," the writer explained.

"I was in France in the Cevennes mountains on a press trip. I was in Nimes writing about my trip there when I noticed this minor wobble.

"Had I known I had a tumour growing in my brain, I wouldn't have gone to France.

"It wasn't a drunk man's wobble. It was just something that I thought, 'That's not right, that shouldn't happen'.

"It triggered the alarm bells and when I came home I returned to the doctor."

At the doctor's suggestion, Mr Clements, who lives in Belfast with his BBC producer wife Felicity and son Daniel (24), went private for an MRI scan, which cost £400.

After the results showed he had a blockage at the base of his skill, he was admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, where further tests revealed he had a growth in his brain.

"The terminology for the tumour is a hemangioblastoma, which is a rare tumour formed by a mass of blood vessels. It's normally benign and is usually removed by surgery," he said.

"The reality is that if it wasn't removed, it would have proved fatal.

"You do feel a loss of control in a situation like that, but I concentrated on what they were telling me. I felt perfectly normal."

The next Friday, he underwent a seven-hour operation to remove the tumour, with the surgery proving a complete success.

For the next six months, Mr Clements, who worked for the BBC for 27 years before becoming a travel writer, was unable to drive in case he suffered a seizure. He has since recovered and spent lockdown putting the final touches to his new book.

Once through the surgery, he began to take an interest in the workings of the human brain and has also been reading up on the figures related to headaches.

"About half the people who live with pain or headaches ignore it, and the number of people suffering is rising," he said.

"I want to increase the awareness of the dangers of people disregarding any new symptoms and encourage them to visit their doctor."

As well as writing books on the Burren, the Wild Atlantic Way and the mountains of Ireland, he works for Fodors Guide to Ireland and the Rough Guide to Ireland, focusing on the north, north-west and midlands.

Paul Clements' Shannon Country: A River Journey Through Time is published by Lilliput Press at £13. A portion of the royalties will go to Brainwaves NI. It is available in local bookshops or at www.lilliputpress.ie