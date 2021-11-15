Ex-DUP minister Peter Weir didn’t know how much of foot would be removed after diabetes diagnosis

Former Stormont education minister Peter Weir has said he underwent emergency surgery without knowing how much of his foot would have to be removed after he contracted an infection in his foot.

Mr Weir lost a toe after a diabetes diagnosis and told the BBC’s Nolan radio programme it was a “wake-up call” after he was asked to sign a consent form that allowed doctors to “take out what was needed”.

The Strangford MLA said signing the form meant “you could do one or two toes. If we can do it without taking out any toes we’ll do that. If we have to take out a couple of toes we’ll do that”.

In Sunday Life, Mr Weir said he noticed a small cut in one of his toes just over a month ago, which quickly spread to an infection in his foot.

When he awoke from the operation, he said one of his first concerns was how much of his left foot had been removed – and recalled there being a “slight element of relief” when he found out it was only one toe that had been amputated and some infected tissue had been removed.

He said he thought it could be much worse as “whenever they were looking at it one of the medical people drew a little line halfway down between my knee and my foot with a felt tip marker and I understood probably that could mean that if the infection got to that point it could may well be that there would be a part of my leg that would be going”.

Going in for surgery at 10pm last Monday made him “anxious” but he said there is still more to come with another operation to undergo a skin graft.

Mr Weir said: “Once the foot is healed at a particular point then I’ll have to have a small further operation to do a skin graft onto the foot to cover up where the skin and other things were removed on that basis.”

But the DUP man admitted that he neglected symptoms that led to his type 1 diabetes diagnosis. “I was too keen to find a plausible other explanation,” he said, and urged people to get a check-up if they spot any signs of the condition.

“I think particularly a lot of fellas like myself would be a little bit reluctant to go to the doctors,” he said. “They wait until something has really gone wrong before they do that and again, I suppose I neglected those potential symptoms.”

Describing type 1 diabetes as a “silent killer”, he recalled symptoms such as going to the toilet more often at night, feeling drowsier in the evenings which he initially put down to the stress of his job, and being seemingly unable to put on any weight.

“That seemed relatively natural,” the MLA admitted.

The close ally of former DUP leader Arlene Foster had continued to work on despite increasing pain in his foot, asking colleagues if he could rest his feet on the table while chairing a meeting of the Assembly and Executive Review Committee.

Mr Weir was replaced as Education Minister by Michelle McIlveen after twice serving in the role under Mrs Foster and Peter Robinson.

He admitted he had "not got everything right" while a Minister but also thanked MLAs from all the other parties for their "very kind sentiments”.