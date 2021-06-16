Ex-DUP spad in running for Ireland’s best beard

He may no longer have a job as a special adviser to Arlene Foster, but there is some good news for the DUP’s Lee Reynolds — he’s back in the running for Ireland’s best beard.

Campaigners have confirmed that the two-time former champion is once again in contention for Beard of Ireland 2022, which is set to take place next March.

The former Spad’s distinctive beard won him the accolade in 2018 and 2019 before losing out to Maynooth academic Peter Coles in 2020.

“He wasn’t in the running in 2021 as he became advisor to former First Minister Arlene Foster and dipped out of the wider public eye in this role,” a spokesperson for the Beard Liberation Front (BLF), the informal network of beard wearers, said.

“However he and his award winning beard are now back before the public.”

The former Belfast councillor will face formidable competition from last year’s winner, Northern Ireland Retail Consortium Director Aodhan Connolly. Mr Connolly picked up 79% of the vote, with Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann in second place.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood picked up the coveted prize in 2017, besting BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster William Crawley.

BLF organiser Keith Flett said the Beard of Ireland Award is “not about the politics of an individual”.

“It focuses on their beard and whether it represents, on balance, a positive image of the hirsute in public life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Reynolds has warned that Edwin Poots’ election as DUP leader will leave a “toxic legacy” with voters.

Writing in the Irish News, Mr Reynolds, who remains a DUP member, said the party’s brand had been “damaged” by the events of the past two months.

“It is the DUP brand that is in greater trouble. Arlene Foster’s popularity had dropped but not as much as the DUP’s,” he said.

“The events of the past two months will have harmed the brand further.

“The ‘Poots putsch’ of Foster will have a toxic legacy, especially amongst women voters.

“As Peter Robinson has argued, the same result could have been achieved without the public brutality, but a few consciously chose it to be that way — the actions of lesser men.”

Mr Reynolds said he did not believe Mr Poots was popular among the public.

“He has negative favourability ratings amongst all age groups, both genders, DUP voters and voters of all other parties,” he said. “In the public mind, he is part Jeremy Corbyn, part Tom Elliott. This is not a recipe to keep voters, attract new first preferences nor transfers in an Assembly election.”

The ex-Spad also took aim at those who backed Mr Poots over Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for DUP leader.

“Nineteen people may have drunk the kool-aid but there is no independent evidence that voters have or will,” Mr Reynolds said. Then we have the Vote Poots — Get Paisley dynamic. This will drag the DUP brand down even further.”