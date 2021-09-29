Ex-Economy Minister Diane Dodds says survey focusing on careers advice in schools ‘very worrying’

A former Stormont Economy Minister has said she finds it “staggering” that schools are not preparing young people for work in a transforming Northern Ireland economy.

Diane Dodds made the comments after hearing evidence from political think-tank Piviotal on a survey conducted into how young people are prepared for employment during their school careers at Stormont’s Education Committee.

The survey showed that 69% of pupils knew nothing about the biggest growth areas in the economy, only 31% thought schools gave them the information and knowledge they needed about employability and lifetime skills and only 20% found the careers advice they received helpful.

“Fundamentally, we have conditioned our young people to think that the best route for them and their prospects is to go to university and get a degree, any degree, even though that may well cost them a huge amount of money which they will be paying back for a long time to come,” said the DUP MLA.

“Some of these statistics jump out at me as very worrying.

“This is a very complex problem,” she added. “Some 79% of young people thought careers advice could be improved. That’s staggering.

“There are some things that could be done,” she continued. “We need to try to bring together the key stakeholders in this to address the skills gap within the economy and how we can filter that down to schools.

“The Northern Ireland economy is transforming into a high-level manufacturing and tech economy. That’s where the future jobs are going to be.”

Ann Watt, director at Pivotal, told the committee the research showed young people want to learn more about employability and life skills at school rather than just being coached to do exams.

“Young people want more innovative and accessible careers advice,” she told MLAs.

“They want the profile of vocational options raised rather than moving through the more traditional academic routes.

“We would like our research to be considered as part of the Economy and Education’s joint publication on a strategy for 14-19-year-olds which is due in the next couple of months,” she urged.

“In the longer term, we would want an influence on the Independent Review of Education.”

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan said he found the education system weighted “very much in favour of academic education”.

“Vocational training is still seen, in many ways, as a poor second cousin,” he said.

Dr Ben Harper, who led the research, agreed that there is “a traditional culture in Northern Ireland where we are socialised to early assessment”.

“In many schools the emphasis on attainment and achievement is heavy from an early stage,” he said. “Young people are heavily influenced by their parents and carers.

“Mindsets need to change around what good education and training is,” he said, and suggested a snobbery exists in Northern Ireland around where young people continue their education.

“We have newer areas of development in digital technology, cyber security and advanced manufacturing,” said Dr Harper.

“Parents and carers are very wary of the options. There needs to be a wider acknowledgement of the cultural issues we experience and attitudes towards further education. Further Education is still seen as a ‘tech’ rather than having its own unique identity.”

Ms Watt said a lack of knowledge about vocational education is preventing some young people from making the right choices.

“For some young people, the vocational route is the much better choice, the more secure choice. But it’s the academic route that remains the familiar path.”

Pat Sheehan said he believed grammar schools are outdated when assessing what the Northern Ireland economy needs.

“They are geared towards examinations,” he said.

“Most pupils are being prepared for careers in medicine, accountancy and law. Those are professions which were in vogue 20, 30, 40 years ago. Now there is a much broader choice of career paths and things need to change.”

Dr Harper said that while his research did not set out to compare grammar schools, against others, there does remain an over reliance on the old, traditional career paths.

“Further Education, with better development, can offer more viable options,” he said.

“But we are facing huge issues. Some schools have a careers department, some a careers teacher, but others have teacher in multiple roles and teach careers as part of those wider responsibilities.

“I would be cautious about criticising teachers, but one has to wonder abut the capacity of one individual to provide such an extensive range of careers advice while also holding all those other responsibilities.

“What we would like to see is more dedicated time and resources to careers advice within school,” he said.

“We need to get young people on the right path, but 70% of careers teachers told us they had insufficient time to do this.

“How we make employability, life skills and careers more tangible and effective across subjects should be a matter of priority for the Department of Education.”