Ex-Everton boss Frank Lampard pops into Belfast pub

Frank Lampard with a fan at The Poet Bar in Belfast on February 5 2023. Photo credit: The Poet Bar Facebook page

Frank Lampard surprised punters at an east Belfast pub when the former England midfielder paid an unexpected visit on Sunday.

The legendary former Chelsea player (44), who recently lost his job as Everton manager, visited The Poet Bar on Kings Road to have a pint, and had a chat with staff and customers while he was there.

In a Facebook post, the bar said: “Lovely to see our buddy @franklampard enjoying a pre-dinner pint with his friends after a dander.

“If you have forgotten, we are on the Kings Road, Belfast…”

“Thanks Frank, for taking the time to catch up with our team. You’re always welcome in the East.”

Lampard was sacked last month after a run of nine defeats in 12 Premier League matches.

Sean Dyche has taken over after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park.

One Facebook user commented that perhaps Lampard had been in the bar “dropping in a CV”.

Lampard is married to Newtownards-born Loose Women presenter Christine Lampard, with whom he has two children.

The pair are often spotted on visits to Northern Ireland.