Ex-GAA club treasurer is facing new sexual abuse allegations

The PSNI has been granted 24 hours to interview a former Crossmaglen Rangers GAA treasurer in relation to new sexual abuse allegations.

Thomas McKenna (59), with an address of Maghaberry prison, has previously been charged with having stored more than 50,000 photos and video clips, many depicting young men and boys naked or partially clothed.

The identities of those in the seized photos are currently being processed by the PSNI.

An 'Article 47' application was made by a PSNI inspector yesterday at Newry Magistrates' Court.

The defendant was produced to the dock for the agreed police application.

The officer confirmed that the allegations which Mr McKenna was to be questioned on did not concern the same allegations he was currently being held on remand for.

This is the second such application since September after the accused was taken into PSNI custody to face more allegations.

The south Armagh man faces a number of sexual abuse allegations, which cover a period of 30 years between 1988 and his initial arrest in August 2018.

The charges involving 12 victims, include two counts of a serious sexual assault against persons aged over 16 without consent, and two gross indecency offences, one of which was against a child.

Previously employed as a postman, Mr McKenna also faces charges of interfering with Royal Mail post.

The Article 47 application made by the PSNI inspector was granted by the judge.